Head of Data
2026-01-30
About 0TO9
Ideas are everywhere, but people make them real.
Founded in Stockholm in 2025 by serial entrepreneur Oliver Hildebrandt, 0to9 was created to remove the friction from finance. We aren't just investors, we are a Fintech Venture Builder and the ultimate launchpad for entrepreneurship.
Our Mission We provide the capital, the technology, and the talent so that founders can stop fighting red tape and start building. Our name represents the fundamental building blocks of finance: with the numbers 0 through 9, the possibilities are infinite. We take ventures from idea to impact, from what is, to what's next.
The Journey With hubs across Europe, we are building the financial infrastructure of the future. We are just getting started, and we're looking for the right people to help us define it.
The Role
As our Head of Data, you are the central nervous system of the 0to9 ecosystem. You won't just be "managing" data, you will be the architect and guardian of the data strategy for our entire portfolio.
Your main focus will be to:
Take full responsibility for the data operations and infrastructure across all portfolio companies within the 0to9 group.
Design and implement a scalable, unified data architecture (warehousing, ETL/ELT) that serves both current and future ventures.
Act as a "Internal Consultant" to our portfolio CEOs and Product leads, helping them translate their business goals into data-driven roadmaps.
Ensure high data quality, security, and compliance across the group, making sure we are "investor-ready" at all times.
Standardize how we use data so that a success in one venture can be analyzed and replicated in the next.
We need a leader who can balance high-level strategy with deep technical execution. You are someone who enjoys the complexity of looking after multiple moving parts at once.
We believe you have:
Experience managing data operations for multiple products or business units simultaneously.
Expertise in SQL, Python, and the modern data stack (e.g., Snowflake, dbt, Fivetran, or similar).
The ability to explain complex data concepts to non-technical founders and stakeholders across the group.
You hate doing the same thing twice. You build frameworks and systems that allow our ventures to scale without reinventing the wheel.
What we offer
You get to build the data department exactly how you think it should be built.
Your work will directly influence the success of multiple high-growth companies.
We move fast. If you have a great idea on Monday, it could be live by Wednesday.
Be part of a high-trust, entrepreneurial environment in central Stockholm.
