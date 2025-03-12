Head of Customer Base Management
2025-03-12
Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people.
We are looking for a for a strategic and results-driven Head of Customer Base Management to join our Commercial department.
What you will do
As the Head of Customer Base Management, you will play a key role in optimizing our customer retention, engagement, and revenue growth strategies. Leading a team of nine, you will ensure that our subscribers receive personalized, relevant, and value-driven experiences that enhance loyalty and maximize customer lifetime value.
You will develop and execute a comprehensive customer base management strategy aimed at strengthening long-term retention and driving revenue growth. Through data-driven insights, you will lead initiatives to reduce churn, increase engagement, and create opportunities for upselling and cross-selling. Collaboration will be key, as you work closely with cross-functional teams to refine customer journeys and enhance overall customer experience.
* Develop and execute a customer base management strategy that strengthens long-term retention and revenue growth.
* Lead initiatives to reduce churn, drive engagement, and maximize upsell and cross-sell opportunities.
* Oversee 1:1 customer communication and CRM strategy, using data and insights to enhance personalization and relevance.
* Collaborate closely with teams across channels, digital, marketing, analytics, and product to create seamless and engaging customer experiences
* Drive digital self-service initiatives to improve customer experience while optimizing operational efficiency.
* Analyze customer data and behaviors to refine segmentation, targeting, and campaign effectiveness.
* Lead and develop a high-performing team, fostering a data-driven and customer-centric culture.
Who you are
You are an experienced leader in customer lifecycle or base management, ideally within a subscription-based business or the telecom industry. With a strong analytical mindset, you have the ability to interpret customer data and translate it into actionable strategies that drive retention, engagement, and revenue growth. You understand the complexities of customer behavior and know how to implement effective churn mitigation, upselling, and engagement tactics.
Collaboration comes naturally to you, and you have a proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, aligning stakeholders across marketing, sales, and product to drive impactful customer initiatives. You thrive in a fast-paced, evolving industry, bringing a strategic and results-driven approach to every challenge. Your ability to see the bigger picture while executing on key details makes you an invaluable asset in shaping and optimizing the customer journey.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
Telenor plays a vital role in the society, giving your work a greater purpose. Every day, we create value for millions of people and maintain a customer-first approach where human relationships are at the heart of everything we do.
We make room for life.
Work from home up to two days a week, where your role allows it. The rest of the time, we create magic together at the office. You also get two 'give-me-a-break' days per year for extra time off, and our flexible working hours help you balance your time. We also support you through every stage of life with our benefits package.
We invite you to a career in motion.
Your development is at the center of our culture. We dedicate at least 40 hours per year for you to deepen your expertise, explore new areas, and develop in your role. Through Telenor Academy and other learning initiatives, you'll have the tools and freedom to advance your career. When you want to broaden your horizons, we are present throughout the Nordics.
Apply today!
