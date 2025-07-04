Head of Compliance
AB Electrolux / Ekonomichefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
Make our business, your business.
At Electrolux, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and perspectives so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home.
All about the role:
We are looking for an experienced legal compliance officer to join Group Legal as our new 'Head of Compliance'. You will together with the Compliance team consisting of five legal counsels make sure that Electrolux Group has an effective compliance program covering the company's risks in the main legal areas like anti-corruption, privacy, trade compliance and competition law.
We are seeking a strongly driven and engaged individual who is passionate about business ethics and eager to contribute to the continuous development of our Electrolux Group compliance program. At Electrolux Group, we take pride in our strong corporate culture, founded on core values and a deep commitment to people.
The Head of Compliance reports to the General Counsel, who is reporting to the CEO. You will be a member of the Legal Executive Team and be based in Electrolux Group's international and dynamic global headquarters in Stockholm. Compliance is one of six legal departments in Electrolux Group, constituting the Group Legal function.
What you'll do:
Your main scope will be to drive compliance agendas and continue developing an effective compliance program for Electrolux Group, including but not limited to:
Lead Compliance Risk Assessments and implementation of actions under our Compliance program
Co-lead a cross-functional Ethics Coordination Group established for the purpose of day-to-day management, maintenance and effective implementation of our Ethics Program, including our Code of Conduct and our Speakup line (our whistleblowing system), training, communication and culture-building
Co-lead our Business Area Compliance Committees
Drive governance of our Code of Conduct and Group Policies, as well as coordinate the recurring review of all Group Policies
Co-ordinate our Group mandatory training program and specific compliance trainings
Lead internal investigations of alleged non-compliance with our Code of Conduct
Co-lead a cross-functional group, managing our third-party risk management tool
Be the global centre of excellence and subject matter expert in the areas of Anti-bribery & Corruption, Privacy, Trade Sanctions and Export Control Compliance as well as support and build competence in the business areas and countries in these areas
As Head of Compliance, you will work in a diverse and multinational environment with colleagues and stakeholders based in different locations across the globe. You will develop strong working relationships with our business area teams and management, as well as other Group staff functions.
Qualifications:
M.Sc. degree in Law, Business, Economics, or a related field.
At least ten years of experience in similar roles or other relevant positions, with a strong focus on compliance.
Extensive knowledge and expertise in key compliance areas.
Background in a global organization is a plus, along with proficiency in both strategic and operational aspects.
In-depth understanding of global laws, regulations, and international standards, including Corruption, Trade Compliance, Export Control, and Human Rights.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written. Proficiency in Swedish is highly advantageous.
Your strong integrity and sound judgment set you apart. With exceptional leadership abilities, you excel in steering projects toward success. A keen business acumen and outstanding communication skills enable you to navigate complex challenges effectively. Additionally, you thrive in a diverse multinational setting, valuing collaboration with colleagues and stakeholders across various locations. Adaptability and teamwork define your approach, allowing you to operate seamlessly in a dynamic, high-demand environment while engaging with professionals at all levels worldwide.
Where you'll be:
You will be based at our Global headquarters on Kungsholmen in Stockholm, Sweden.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family and health friendly benefits
Additional vacation
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
105 45 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux AB Jobbnummer
9418819