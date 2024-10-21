Head of CloudHW & Transport Ops (Make)
2024-10-21
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are looking for the Head of Cloud HW & Transport Ops (Make), a key senior role within Supply Chain Management leadership Team, reporting to the Head of Cloud HW & Transport Supply.
In the 3 months horizon you will be driving the operative activities, ensuring availability of Cloud HW & Transport products in line with forecasted level and segmented lead-time offers. You will collaborate with key senior internal stakeholders including members of the Supply Leadership Team, Sourcing, Product Line and R&D. In addition, you will provide strong leadership and expertise around operational activities and EMS Management.
This is an outstanding opportunity to join a leading BU Operations organization, delivering value through your strong results focus, a growth mindset and a change leader.
The position can be based in one of our 4 locations: Borås, Kista (Sweden), Nanjing (China) or Tallin (Estonia).
What you will do:
• Drive the supply process to secure Cloud HW & Transport product availability to our Customers according to roll-out plans and Customers needs.
• Optimize the production plans of our external EMS to ensure efficient dimensioning of the Supply Chain capability.
• Understand customer needs and pro-actively act to Supply capability and lead inventory across the supply chain.
• Be responsible for the development and implementation of overall supply strategy, processes, and goals for Cloud HW & Transport Supply Operation (make products).
• Lead and develop a team to secure future competence needs, encouraging employee skill development and professional growth.
• Secure alignment with Ericsson Way of Working in daily business.
The skills you bring:
• A MSc in Engineering or BSc with 5+ years' experience within Telecommunication business
• A customer oriented mindset
• Extensive experience in Supply chain operations (10+ years)
• Strong analytical skills to take a data driven approach to analyze, influence, strategize and educate
• Demonstrated leadership capability
• Competence to influence across organizations, optimally leading change, originating ideas, gaining dedication
• Experience with Telecom electronics vendors, distributors and third party vendors
• Significant EMS management experience Ersättning
