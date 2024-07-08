Head of Clinical Research (World)
2024-07-08
We at SensoDetect are now seeking an accomplished Head of Clinical Research to lead the World and EMEA-focused department. This role is ideal for an experienced physician and investigator seeking to elevate their impact in MedTech AI innovation.
The ideal candidate will have a robust background in clinical trials, regulatory compliance, and team leadership. As the Head of Clinical Research, you will play a pivotal role in shaping our research strategy, overseeing clinical trials, and ensuring the highest standards of scientific integrity and patient safety.
Key Responsibilities
Take strategic Leadership and shape and execute clinical research strategy aligned with SensoDetect's global vision.
Have a good clinical trial oversight. Lead planning, execution, and regulatory compliance of trials, prioritizing patient safety and data integrity.
Mentor a diverse team, fostering innovation and collaboration across research disciplines.
Demonstrate deep knowledge of BERA type medical products, current clinical evidence to contribute to the development for clinical use and clinical evidence.
Partner with R&D, regulatory, and medical affairs to integrate research activities seamlessly.
Cultivate relationships with academic, healthcare, and regulatory bodies across EMEA.
Qualifications
Physician with clinical experience of at least 10 years and industry experience of more than 5 years is a must.
Proven success in leading trials and managing regulatory compliance.
Proficiency in FDA, EMA, MDR, MENA, and Saudi FDA regulations.
Strong track record in team management and strategic thinking.
Excellent English and Arabic proficiency, with a network in Middle Eastern hospitals and clinics.
In-depth knowledge of BERA medical products and their clinical evidence, driving development for enhanced clinical utility.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with internal and external stakeholders.
Strategic thinker with strong problem-solving abilities and a results-oriented mindset.
Proficiency in data analysis and interpretation, with a commitment to scientific excellence and ethical conduct.
Detail-oriented, keeping in mind the finer points of clinical procedure, and legal compliance.
Comfortable in a laboratory and in clinical settings.
Fluent (written and spoken) in English and Arabic is a must.
Strong network of hospitals and clinics in the middle east is a must. Strong network in Europe is beneficial.
Benefits
Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.
Opportunities for professional development and continuing education.
Flexible work arrangements and work-life balance initiatives.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and a cover letter detailing their qualifications and experience to info@sensodetect.com
by 10 august 2024. Please include "Head of Clinical Research Application" in the subject line.
About SensoDetect
SensoDetect AB is a MedTech AI company listed on the Spotlight stock market. Founded in Lund in 2005, the company pioneer's clinical psychoacoustics research, rooted in a legacy of over 30 years at Lund University's Department of Neuroscience. Initially focused on schizophrenia, our innovations now span diagnostics, medication efficacy assessments, and hearing screenings in ADHD, schizophrenia, and autism. Our patented technology enhances healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes, aligning with our vision to transform mental health care globally.
SensoDetect is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-10
E-post: info@sensodetect.com
