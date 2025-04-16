Head of China JV Office
2025-04-16
We are looking for an authentic and inspiring leader to join us as the Head of China JV Office. In this role, you will work closely with all stakeholders to ensure strong collaboration and alignment, supporting DFCV, the truck joint venture between Volvo Group and Dongfeng Group in achieving its strategic and business objectives while safeguarding the Group's interests. Is this the right opportunity for you?
The ideal candidate is an inclusive and collaborative leader with exceptional communication and networking skills, extensive leadership experience in partnership management, and a deep understanding of doing business in China. You are recognized for your ability to influence, engage, and empower others, combined with strong strategic thinking, negotiation, and relationship-building capabilities.
Your mission
As the Head of JV office, your main activities and responsibilities include:
• Act as the main interface to our JV partner, responsible for coordinating regular top level communication plan, support and evaluate strategic investments and / or supports requests for the 2 shareholders consideration.
• Serves on the JV Board or related board / forum representing the Volvo Group's interests, participate in setting the Board agenda.
• Work with the JV Management Team at the board level to drive agreed strategies and business plan.
• Host manager for seconded Volvo personnel working inside DFCV line organization
• Work with Volvo's seconded CFO on the monthly financial handover with VGHQ
Who are you?
To be successful in this role, you are a seasoned leader with extensive experience in partnerships management and complex multi-stakeholder environments. With a strong background in business strategy and operational excellence, you excel at navigating diverse cultural dynamics, stakeholder expectations, and complex negotiations. You bring exceptional communication, influencing, and leadership skills as a natural relationship builder, allowing you to foster collaboration with the joint-venture.
Are we the perfect match?
Let us know if you believe in who we are and what we aspire to be. We know you will love the business and the people of the Volvo Group. Working and partnering with our colleagues around the world, together we shape the future we want to live in.
Last application date: 2025-04-30.
