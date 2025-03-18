Head of Car Program
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Ängelholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Ängelholm
2025-03-18
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
At Koenigsegg, we don't just design and build hypercars - we create cutting-edge automotive masterpieces that push the boundaries of engineering and performance. We are seeking a Head of Car development who thrives in a fast-paced, collaborative environment, where world-class talent works alongside one another to redefine the future of hypercars. This role requires a visionary leader with a passion for engineering excellence, who will guide the development and execution of vehicle programs with a focus on quality, cost, and innovation.
In this role, you'll be at the heart of our vehicle programs, overseeing technical direction, program management, and cross-functional teams to deliver extraordinary results.
Key Responsibilities
Program Leadership: Lead vehicle development programs from concept to delivery, ensuring every vehicle exceeds Koenigsegg's legendary standards of performance, design, and quality.
Technical Direction: Provide thought leadership in vehicle architecture, systems integration, and material selection, blending cutting-edge technologies with world-class craftsmanship.
Collaboration at Every Level: Drive seamless cross-functional collaboration across engineering, production, design, and commercial teams, ensuring alignment on goals and objectives.
Innovative Solutions: Challenge the status quo and inspire the team to develop bold, innovative solutions that elevate Koenigsegg's hypercar portfolio.
Risk & Quality Management: Lead efforts in risk identification and mitigation, while ensuring that every vehicle meets or exceeds the highest quality standards.
Team Development: Recruit, mentor, and nurture top-tier talent within the engineering team, fostering a collaborative environment of continuous learning and improvement.
Skills & Requirements
5+ years of experience leading high-performance automotive engineering projects or vehicle programs.
Strong expertise in vehicle systems integration, vehicle architecture, and mechanical and electrical systems.
Proven leadership in driving cross-functional collaboration in high-performance environments.
Ability to innovate and challenge conventional engineering practices to create groundbreaking automotive solutions.
Strong problem-solving skills with a focus on results-driven execution.
Degree in Engineering or a related field (Master's preferred).
Join our world-class team and help us redefine the future of high-performance automotive engineering.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time#LI-DNI
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
9230440