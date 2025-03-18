Head of Business Unit
2025-03-18
At Koenigsegg, we pride ourselves on pushing the boundaries of automotive innovation. We are seeking a Car Business Lead who thrives in a dynamic, entrepreneurial environment where strategic sourcing, supplier management, and financial expertise are key. This position involves managing the financial aspects and supplier relationships for our hypercar programs while maintaining our relentless commitment to quality, cost, and performance. The Car Business Lead will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of Koenigsegg's cutting-edge vehicle programs.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Sourcing: Identify and engage world-class suppliers capable of meeting Koenigsegg's exacting standards for performance, quality, and reliability.
Supplier Relationships: Build and sustain strong, long-term relationships with suppliers, negotiating favorable terms and ensuring they meet our high standards for delivery, quality, and innovation.
Financial Management: Oversee the financial aspects of car line projects, including budgeting, forecasting, and cost control, ensuring that each program stays within budget while upholding Koenigsegg's uncompromising standards.
Continuous Improvement: Challenge existing processes to drive improvements in sourcing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, while maintaining world-class quality standards.
Cross-Department Collaboration: Partner with R&D, engineering, and production teams to align financial goals and sourcing strategies with Koenigsegg's broader objectives.
Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks related to the supply chain, procurement, and project budgets, ensuring smooth operations and timely delivery.
Why Koenigsegg?
At Koenigsegg, you will be working alongside some of the most talented engineers in the world on cutting-edge automotive programs. You'll be challenged, inspired, and empowered to innovate - all while contributing to the future of the hypercar industry. If you're ready to make a real impact and lead a world-class engineering team, we invite you to apply and become part of our visionary team.
Skills & Requirements
Experience: 5+ years of experience in sourcing, procurement, or financial management within the automotive industry.
Expertise: Proven expertise in managing supplier relationships and implementing cost optimization strategies.
Financial Acumen: Strong financial skills, with experience in budget management, forecasting, and cost control.
Communication Skills: Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with the ability to influence and engage stakeholders.
Dynamic Environment: Ability to work in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial environment where innovation and speed are crucial.
Education: Degree in Supply Chain Management, Engineering, Business Administration, or a related field.
Availability
- According to agreement.
- Full time on-site.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform.
