HBS Learning Experience Designer
2023-01-30
About the position
Human Biological Samples (HBS) are fundamental to medical research in the discovery, development and implementation of new treatments and diagnostics. HBS are ethically sensitive materials and the collection, handling, and access to HBS are subject to strict regulations, principles and ethical guidelines.
Responsibilities
Day-to-Day Duties
• Work with cross-functional teams to collaboratively and rapidly design, prototype, develop, test, deliver, and evaluate learning solutions
• Manage end-to-end training project planning across multiple parallel projects in collaboration with Project Leads
• Conduct Learning Needs Analysis with stakeholders to identify skill and knowledge gaps and define learning objectives
• Maintenance of available learning solutions and establishing an oversight and version control mechanism
• Develop and manage both expert led and self-service training materials e.g. HBS FAQ and guidance resources
• Inclusion of training material in AZ Learning Management System & Process Portal
Your profile
Required Skills/ Experience/ Education/ Qualifications
• Minimum of 4 years instructional design, development, and learning project management experience
• Proven understanding of Adult Learning Principles, Learning Needs Analysis, Instructional Design and Development, and Design Thinking
• Excellent analytical, written and oral communications skills
• Strong collaborative, partnering, and interpersonal skills
• Fluent in English as the AstraZeneca working language
Desirable Skills/ Experience/ Education/ Qualifications
• Experience with biotech, pharmaceutical, or similar regulated industries
• Understanding of the drug development process within an R&D environment
Required/Desired Technical Proficiencies (i.e. Excel, SAP, etc.)
• Proficiency in common learning development tools, such as but not limited to PowerPoint, Articulate 360, and Adobe Captivate, animation software, video editing
• Understanding of eLearning communication protocols (SCORM, xAPI, AICC), and Learning Management Systems is beneficial
About the organisation
This position is a consultant assignment for 12 months at AstraZeneca in Göteborg. During this time you will be employed by QRIOS Life Science & Engineering.
QRIOS employs curious experts in IT, Life Science and Engineering. We want to continue to attract the best employees, to continue to support our partners with the important competences you require. We are a recruitment and consulting company that is strongly inspired by those who never stop looking for new solutions. As we say, QRIOS MINDS GO FURTHER. Ersättning
