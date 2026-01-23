H&M Summer Internship - Data Engineering
2026-01-23
Job Description
Curious about what it's like to see the world of Data Engineering at H&M? Are you eager to get hands-on experience and turn your theoretical knowledge into practical skills. If you are intrigued by how the world's largest fashion brand operates, then this opportunity is for you! Level up your learning journey and gain those essential skills that will benefit
As a Data Engineering Intern at H&M, you will get the opportunity to spend 11 weeks learning about our business and different functions while getting real-life experience working on current projects. Additionally, it's a great networking opportunity to collaborate with colleagues across the company and connect with interns from other programs to explore the versatility of our business.
During the internship, you will get to work next to the AI, Analytics, & Data Tech Center who will play a key role in developing your skills and offer different training opportunities. You will have a network of support from experienced colleagues that will be on hand to help you learn.
This is your chance to launch a stellar career and help us transform the fashion world. Let's shape the future together!
What you'll be doing:
As a Data Engineering Intern, your experience will be a mix of hands-on development work, mentorship, and structured learning opportunities. You will:
Contribute to real projects - Help develop and optimize complex AI & data pipelines, ensuring smooth data flow across multiple domains
Collaborate with cross-functional teams - Work with engineers, data scientists, and designers to build innovative tech products
Learn from experienced Data engineers - Participate in code reviews, troubleshooting, and debugging sessions
Gain exposure to modern development tools - Work with agile methodologies, cloud platforms, and industry-standard tools
Explore new technologies - Stay up to date with emerging trends and best practices in Data & AI engineering
What you'll be learning:
Throughout the internship, you'll be given opportunities to:
Gain hands-on experience working with multi - cloud environment (,such(, such as GCP), and improve your coding skills (we work with programming languages such as JavaScript, Python, Go/Golang, YAML, Java)
Develop problem-solving skills through real-world challenges and collaboration with your team
Learn internal tools and best practices, including version control (Git), CI/CD pipelines, automating and streamlining the software development lifecycle
Receive structured learning opportunities, including relevant training sessions on modern software engineering practices and industry tools
Enhance your professional development with mentorship and career-building guidance from experienced tech leaders
Qualifications
To be successful in the role of Data Engineering Intern, we believe that you...
Are currently enrolled in a university program (e.g., Computer Science, Engineering, or related field) in the later stages of your academic career and will have coursework remaining after completing this internship (preferably fourth-year university students))
Have basic knowledge of software development principles, algorithms, and data structures
Have experience with one or more programming languages (Java, SQL, Python, JavaScript, etc.)
Are familiar with version control systems (Git, GitHub)
A curious problem-solver eager to learn and grow in a fast-paced environment
Are fluent in English, both written and verbal and with excellent communication skills
Additional information
This is a full-time internship located at our Head Office in Stockholm. We are looking for someone to start from 9th June for 11 weeks until 21st August.
Good to know - Application & Practical Information
Excited to join us? Then please get in touch. The last day to apply is 31st January. Due to GDPR, we can only handle applications via our career site. Send us your application in English including a resume and proof of education.
We strive to have a fair and equal process and therefore kindly ask you not to attach a cover letter in to your application as they often contain information that easily can trigger unintentional biases.
Benefits
This is a paid internship program, meaning you will work full-time and receive a market-based salary. Other H&M Group benefits will be shared later in the process. You don't have to live in Sweden already, we welcome applications from all parts of the world and offer relocation support if needed.
Recruitment Process & Timeline
When you apply for the Data Engineering internship role, we will have the following steps in the process:
Screening questions: When you apply, you will be asked to answer a few short questions to assess your eligibility for the role.
Virtual Assessment Center: If successful, you will be invited to a one-day assessment center, taking place between February 16th and March 3rd, including a behavioral interview and a case & competence interview. Details and preparations will be shared in advance.
Final decision: Our goal is to be able to let you know the outcome of the assessment center before March 13th.
Inclusion & Diversity
