Gyros is looking for an Electrical Engineer for Uppsala

Gyros Protein Technologies enables bioanalytical solutions and peptide synthesis that help scientists increase biomolecule performance and productivity in research, drug discovery, pre-clinical and clinical development, and bioprocess applications. Proprietary high performance nanoliter-scale immunoassay platforms, Gyrolab® xPand and Gyrolab xPloreTM, are used by scientists in leading pharmaceutical, biotech, CRO, and CMO companies for bioanalytical applications such as pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, immunogenicity, and quantitating bioprocess-related impurities.
The center of excellence for the immunoassay business of Gyros Protein Technologies is located in Uppsala. The company has approximately 140 highly motivated professionals in Sales, Marketing, R&D, Operations, etc. Since November 2019 Gyros Protein Technologies is part of the Biopharmaceutical Development Division of Mesa Laboratories Inc.
For more information, visit the company 's web sites at http://www.gyrosproteintechnologies.com
and at http://www.mesalabs.com
Gyros Protein Technologies is looking for an Electrical Engineer for Uppsala
Are you looking for an opportunity to make a difference? At Mesa Labs and its subsidiaries we're passionate about protecting the vulnerable by enabling scientific breakthroughs, ensuring product integrity, increasing patient and worker safety, and improving quality of life around the world.
We are looking for an Electronics Engineer that supports Mesa Lab 's Biopharmaceutical Development Division. The Electronics Engineer is primarily responsible to further progress our microfluidic platform.
About the job
The Electronics Engineer will participate in the development of automated immunoassay systems from concept phases all the way through to production and field support. You will be challenged to flex your design skills to develop novel, cost effective solutions to complex I/O problems including motion and temperature control.
In the role as Electronics Engineer, you will be involved in the entire development process, from idea generation and early proof of concept to development, verification and launch of new products.
The work is conducted in project form and includes collaboration with other functions (such as manufacturing, quality control, operations, and other R&D functions) demanding good communication and collaboration skills.
What you will do
Participate in the specification and development of PCBs, microcontrollers, firmware, and analog/digital circuits
Create and maintain electrical documentation, including but not limited to specifications, electrical design and schematics, and layout
Assist with identifying alternate components and/or design workarounds to support supply chain issues
Troubleshoot manufacturing or functional issues (both on-site or in the field) to determine root cause and suggest/implement preventative measures.
Work closely with other Hardware and Software Engineers to ensure individual designs meet overall project objectives
Prepare technical reports or presentations and participate in design reviews.
Develop project documentation such as plans, requirement, verification and validation documentation
Plan and perform verification and validation of instruments, software, PCBs and modules
Establish and develop processes, SOPs and product documentation for manufacturing
Ensure product quality support of existing products
Act as an interface between Hardware and instrument / software
Education/Qualification
Master of Science in Electrical engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechatronics or other directly relevant field
Minimum of 3 years of industry related hands-on design experience.
Proven track record of developing Electrical PCB layout, circuit design and/or debug experience
Experience
Experience with microcontrollers, analog and digital circuit designs
Experience with firmware programming using C, C++ for microcontrollers
Soldering skills - PCB surface mount preferable
Desire to take a hands-on design approach including the assembly and debug of prototypes.
EMC testing
Simulation in Spice
Experience with OrCad
Analytical, organizational, and problem-solving skills - a must.
Ability to work independently and take on a large degree of responsibility and commitment to the task
Team-oriented and effective verbal and written communication skills.
English and Swedish as working language
EU working permit
Personal profile
You are a dynamic person with a positive attitude and a curious mindset. You enjoy learning new things and finding ways to apply this knowledge to benefit the organization. You thrive in a collaborative environment and excel in communication. Your passion for driving innovative ideas within your field will contribute significantly to our forward-thinking team.
Opportunities with this job
The possibility to work for a healthy successful company with a high growth rate and very good profitability
Gyros Protein Technologies is part of Mesa Labs, a robust and successful owner listed on the NASDAQ
Work together with a committed team, in a creative and collaborative environment
Work in a company with a dynamic culture and a nice atmosphere
Work for a company where results and benefits go hand in hand and where you truly can bring your potential into play
Work in a company with short decision paths and with a high level of personal responsibility
Gyros Protein Technologies has an attractive company culture with excellent opportunities for professional and personal development
Mesa Labs and its subsidiaries is an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
Mesa Labs prohibits unlawful discrimination and harassment against applicants or employees based on sex, transgender identity or expression, ethnicity, religion or other belief, disability, sexual orientation, age or any other status protected by applicable country, state or local law Så ansöker du
