Gruppchef GIS
2024-07-17
Company description
AFRY offers services in technology, design, digitization and consulting. We are dedicated experts in industry, energy and infrastructure, creating value for future generations. AFRY has a global reach with deep roots in the Nordics. Together, we accelerate the transition to a more sustainable society.
The BIM VDC & Data coordination section at AFRY, under the leadership of Conrad Malmstedt Ledin, focuses on integrating and optimizing digital tools and processes within construction and civil engineering projects. Our team works with data coordination, BIM coordination and VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) to ensure quality and efficiency throughout the entire project life cycle.
Our dedicated team at AFRY strives to deliver the highest quality and innovation through advanced digital solutions to meet our customers' needs and the demands of the future. We are now investing in developing a part that will focus on GIS to further strengthen our position as a leading player in digital solutions.
Job description
Who we are looking for:
We are looking for a dynamic and committed Group Manager GIS - a true GIS evangelist with a focus on business and operational benefit. Your mission will be to drive a clear vision for our GIS implementation so that we deliver solutions and applications that support our business goals. You will have a key role in connecting, refining and making available data from dispersed data sources to strengthen decision-making and collaboration within our projects.
Areas of responsibility:
Personnel responsibility and recruitment: Responsible for personnel management including recruitment, development and motivation of team members to ensure a high performance work environment.
Develop competence and add resources: Broaden and develop the organization's competence in GIS. Securing resources for analysis, data visualization and new applications.
Involve the entire organization with a focus on business benefit: Engage and involve the business in the GIS implementation process to identify and prioritize projects that create great value.
Develop and implement GIS strategies: Create business-oriented plans that define how geographic IT, data, and information will be used to achieve organizational goals.
Manage data as a business-critical resource: Ensure that data is handled in a structured and methodical manner to strengthen the business' competitiveness.
Duties:
Work from and develop AFRY's strategic plan for GIS use within AFRY Infrastructure.
Lead and develop a team of GIS specialists and other related roles.
Drive innovation projects and identify projects where GIS applications quickly create significant value.
Ensure that GIS systems and applications are implemented effectively and used optimally.
Collaborate with other departments to integrate GIS into multiple processes and workflows.
Responsible for data supply, structure and development of new GIS applications.
Requirements specification
Broad knowledge of GIS applications, capabilities and system requirements.
Experience in leading and developing teams.
Strong business understanding and ability to transform GIS data into business insights.
Experience in creating and implementing strategies for digital transformation.
Ability to communicate and collaborate effectively with various stakeholders.
More information
Geographical location
The section is located mainly in Stockholm at AFRY's head office at Frösundaleden 2A, but we have employees who are spread out in various offices in the country. The person we are looking for needs to be able to be at the head office a few days each week and also be prepared to travel if required.
Welcome with your application, the application deadline is 2024-09-31
If you are ready to take the next step in your career and contribute to AFRY Infrastructure's success by leading our GIS implementation, we look forward to your application.
Contact person for questions:
Conrad Malmstedt Ledin, Section Managerconrad.malmstedtedlin@afry.com
At AFRY, we drive change in everything we do. We believe that change happens when bold ideas come together, when we collaborate, create innovation and embrace creative solutions, that's how we create the future. We are constantly looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive teams around the world. Become part of us and accelerate the green transition
