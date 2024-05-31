Group Sustainability Controller
2024-05-31
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
About the position
Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. We are on a journey of continuous growth - now looking for our next star - a driven and passionate Sustainability Controller.
As a Sustainability Controller in the Group Finance team, you will play an active part in the Sustainability Manager's steering group and have a close collaboration with local Sustainability Controllers/Finance Managers in the group.
The purpose of the role is to ensure timely and correct reporting in accordance with CSRD requirements. The role will coordinate, collect and report data regarding CSRD from the segments in the organization through relevant KPI:s. The role will also be responsible for the group's reporting in line with legal requirements and be the specialist in the subject of Taxonomy, CSRD, ESRD and drive a proactive responsibility regarding external legal requirements. The role will also be responsible of making sure that the reports not only are in line with the latest legal requirements, but also are in line with Dometics internal goals for sustainability.
Your main responsibilities
- Maintain reporting frameworks meeting local, EU and future global Standards.
- Secure processes, regular training and guidance to enable information gathering and storing
- Reporting scope and processes with CSRD and track their development to ensure Dometic is leading sustainability in our industry
- Collaboration with Group Compliance and Sustainability officer to ensure efficient processes
- Line management of Segment Sustainability controllers
What do we offer?
You are offered an interesting role in a dynamic, fast paced and global environment with great opportunities to grow and take on new challenges. The growth at Dometic is continuous - which gives you great possibilities to evolve with the company.
A suitable background would be a solid experience from working with topics within Sustainability and CSRD reporting- as well as the following qualifications and experiences:
- A university bachelor's degree in Business administration/finance
- You hold a similar role at another company and want to broaden your experience
- Another possible background is from Big 4 or other consultancy within the area
- You truly believe that sustainability is an essential part of their business model
To be successful in this role, we believe that you possess the following skills, competencies & characteristics:
- A genuine interest in sustainability and corporate development
- A clear, straight forward but still humble way of communicating with all levels in the organisation
- Have a strong vision of that sustainability and company-growth can go hand in hand
And of course - our Core Values
To thrive and succeed in this role, you understand the importance of our core values - Together We build our future, We play to win, We embrace change and We walk the talk; these values reflect the heart and soul of Dometic and they define what it takes to work here and how we do things.
Dometic operates with a 4+1 policy, 4 days per week in the office and the possibility to work 1 day per week remotely. We see the social aspect of being in the office, meeting colleagues, having short coffee break interactions or a quick face to face meeting as key to success as we become more productive and fast paced in terms of problem solving, learning, cross functional collaboration and not the least in a way to have fun at work!
Are you our next star? Then we would love to see your application. Selection is being made on a running basis. If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Karin Fryklund, Talent Acquisition Manager at karin.fryklund@dometic.com
and for questions regarding the position contact Stefan Fristedt, CFO, at stefan.fristedt@dometic.com
.
In this recruitment, personality and logical test will be used as part of the process.
Ersättning
