Group R&D, Visual Security - Software Development Manager

Verisure Innovation in Malmö is Sweden's award-winning innovation center for the connected & protected smart-home market. We create services and IoT products for smarter, safer and more secure homes, serving customers throughout Northern Europe. We are now looking for our next Software Development Manager, are you ready for your next challenge?
We're looking for an experienced Engineering Manager to lead one of our embedded software teams building IoT devices. This is a full-stack role - you'll be responsible not just for people management and technical leadership, but also for product ownership within the team: defining priorities, breaking down work, and driving delivery together with your engineers. You'll need to thrive in cross-functional settings, bring clarity to complex situations, and drive both execution and innovation with energy and curiosity.
About the role
You are a humble, non prestigious and curious person who thrives in a complex role where you get to have a helicopter view of everything regarding your department. We believe you are a structured person and you have excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
Key Responsibilities
* Lead and manage the development and delivery of embedded software for IoT devices in a cross-disciplinary R&D environment.
* Act as Product Owner for the team: own backlog planning, prioritize features and fixes, and guide the team in making product trade-offs.
* Collaborate closely with peer managers across hardware, AI, and backend teams to ensure technical and organizational alignment.
* Bring clarity in the unknown: structure ambiguous problems, break them down, and help the team navigate forward.
* Own the team's delivery schedule and capacity planning, keeping focus on the most impactful work.
* Mentor and grow engineers through regular feedback, coaching, and goal setting.
* Communicate proactively with stakeholders about team progress, challenges, and risks.
* Drive the team's innovation roadmap by encouraging prototyping, experimenting, and evaluating new tech.
* Be an active voice in the management team - surfacing systemic issues, improving process, and representing team needs.
* Maintain technical depth and good judgment on architecture, embedded tooling, and real-time constraints.
Qualifications
* Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
* 5+ years of embedded or real-time software development experience.
* 2+ years in a leadership role, ideally including both people management and product decision-making.
* Strong record of delivering software under real-world constraints (power, timing, regulatory).
* Proven ability to lead teams through ambiguity and collaborate across functions (e.g., product, hardware, QA).
* Strong communicator - able to translate between engineering detail and stakeholder needs.
* High energy and curiosity: asks questions, follows through, and motivates others to do the same.
* Experience with Agile development, planning tools (e.g., JIRA), and embedded toolchains (e.g., Git, CI, test frameworks).
About Verisure
Verisure is a global leading provider of professionally monitored security solutions. We are an international company with a start-up mindset, fast, agile, and lean, high-performance and value driven. We protect million of customers in 17 countries. Our business model integrates product development, design and sales with installation, outstanding service and a 24/7 professional monitoring solution. We protect people from intrusion, fire, and flood - and we save lives.
