Group Manager Project Build PE & Emob
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Your future team:
The Project Builds Powertrain and Emob group is a part of the Product Builds organization within Complete Vehicle Sweden, Group Trucks Technology. Product Builds lead the cross functional work from an order received until the project build is delivered to the customer according to agreement, supported by a quick and effective logistic supply chain.
Project Builds Powertrain and Emob has the cross functional lead to secure physical prototype builds supporting development of engines, gearboxes and electromobility components.
The group works in close cooperation with different product development departments, manufacturing, GTT workshops and our internal prototype purchasing & procurement team.
We are continuously striving to develop the Product build organization and way of working to be leaner and more efficient in supporting product development.
This is how you could make an impact:
As a Group Manager, you will lead and support the daily operations in the team to assist product development and deliver prototype builds in agreed time for verification and validation. You will together with the team continue to develop way of working and system support needed to increase effectiveness and efficient in our deliveries. Continue to strengthen the collaboration bridge between the project builds teams is also a main priority. Maintaining the good team spirit, cooperative atmosphere, and proudness to deliver in the team is also how you can contribute.
Who are you?
We believe you are an inspiring and positive person with several years of leadership experience as a manager or X-functional leader within the automotive product development or manufacturing industry. With your background you lead by example and promote cross functional collaboration.
You are known for your integrity, trust and managerial courage. You have an open and positive attitude, great people skills and strong ability to empower, guide and support team members in developing their skills and full potential.
Continuously learning and adapting is something you take pride in and welcome changes if needed to ensure your own or the team's performance. You see data as a way to manage ambiguity and to secure objective and fact-based decisions and development way of working. You hold a Bachelor of Science or a Master of Science in mechanical, electrical or industrial engineering.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you so apply today! Last application date is 25th of August.
Any question, feel free to contact Maria Flink, Director Product Builds HD Europe, 073 902 7508.
Please note that due to vacation period in Sweden we will not review or initiate contact with candidates before week 33.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "11604-42729148". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Alma Velijevic Torrez 031-660000 Jobbnummer
8822392