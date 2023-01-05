Group Manager Defense Engineering
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-01-05
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
The focus for Volvo Trucks is to be the world leader in sustainable transport solutions and Special Vehicles is an important contributor to achieve that. To make this happen we need talented people onboard.
The Special Vehicles Development organization dedicated to Volvo Trucks brand in Sweden is responsible to develop low volume solutions and specific customized offers for Volvo Heavy Duty ranges (FH, FM, FMx) including military trucks for logistic purposes.
We are now starting a new team within Special Vehicles to focus on the military segment. And we are looking for the one who will take the lead.
The Defense business is mostly done through tenders, and you will be an important player together with sales responsible persons at Volvo Defense and our Defense Product manager to set the strategies and methods to be able to meet the customer requests.
Required knowledge/experience
We see that you either have experience from Defense applications and the will to learn more about our heavy duty products at Volvo. Or you have a good product knowledge of the Heavy Duty products and have a big interest in learning about the military applications.
Competences required for this role:
Leadership skills: Strategic thinking, Stakeholder management, Decision making
Experience from leading positions
Experience in truck and/or military application regarding configuration and specifications.
Experience from product development in heavy duty automotive industry.
This is us, your new colleagues
The department consists today of approximately 30 persons, it's a team with a wide range of competences. The team is a mix of people from different areas chassis, cab and electrical, both lead engineers, geometrical architects and project managers.
Together we have a broad and long experience from developing Volvo Trucks Heavy Duty products. Our culture is based on trust, accountability and a business mindset and we all share the same belief that everything is possible if we do it together.
Our way of working is lean, and we continuously develop and implement innovative ways of working to secure high performance in time to market, quality and reduced development costs for all our products.
Responsibilities
Start up and Lead the Defense Engineering team within Special Vehicles.
Be an active contributor of the continued development of the Special Vehicles Development team
Personnel responsibilities for the team, to develop and support them over time
Responsible for balancing priority, capacity and cadence
Deliver modifications and adaptations with high performance on Time to Market, quality and customer satisfaction with focus on the military requirements
Continuously support Volvo Trucks Defense organization and be pro-active in proposing product solutions to commercial forces
Team-up cross-functionally with product development, production, purchasing functions and Volvo Trucks Defense
Secure internal and external partnerships to support projects
Profile
The candidate will need to be highly business focused and result oriented.
He/she will need to have the ability to drive and develop a project and product development team, as well as cross-functional capacities.
The candidate for this position needs to have strong leadership and to be a real team-player.
Out of the box thinking capability is a must to support lean and agile way of working development.
Education, Experience, Knowledge and Skills
University degree in an applicable field
Demonstrated successful experience in leading within Product Development
Demonstrated change management capacity
Strong knowledge on "cab over engine" trucks is preferred
Established network in the Volvo Group is preferred
Agile way of working experience is a plus
Network within Global Trucks Technology and Global Trucks Operations is a plus
We believe you are person that keeps the holistic view, thinks from a system perspective and have the customer in mind. In this role, we also see a need for an agile mindset.
You are curious, have courage and integrity and feel comfortable working autonomously. You have ability to build trust and to manage networking across the engineering-, manufacturing-, purchasing and sales and marketing organizations. A close collaboration between the team and production functions is a success factor.
If you have an open mindset to new innovative ways of working and is energized by working close to the customer and constantly evolving to meet their needs, you might be our next colleague.
Are we a perfect match?
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you are some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is flexible, who rather see challenges as positive and is ready to take some actions? Then we hope to hear from you.
Curious and have some questions, call me:
Hiring Manager - Miriam Reman, Director Special Vehicles Sweden, +46 739 026475
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
7317235