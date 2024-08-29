Group Manager - Head of Finance Core
2024-08-29
Are you ready to lead a dynamic team in reshaping the future of finance through innovative strategies and seamless processes?
About Us
At Scania, we are committed to change the world of finance for Scania's Factory operation & Head office functions by leveraging cutting-edge technology and driving value creation through demand-driven initiatives with our new Industrial ERP Backbone.
Our focus on standardization, digitalization and data utilization forms the foundation for making strategic and profitable business decisions in today's fast-paced environment. Our aim is to change our process & system landscape globally, i.e. in Europe, Latin America and China.
Your Contribution
We are seeking a visionary and talented leader to drive our Finance Core project and in that context be the line group manager for Finance Core/ZETC, and as such spearhead the transformation of finance processes within our new ERP landscape.
The ERP landscape is based on SAP S/4 Hana and your team will work tightly with other cross-functional streams such as Source-To-Pay and Order-To-Cash, Plan-To-Manufacture etc to fulfill Scania's end-to-end process approach in a global context.
As the Group Manager and Finance Project Lead, you will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to streamline end-to-end processes and uphold our global process approach at Scania.
This also includes to structure the Finance Core project's way of working in a way that delegation of scope/responsibilities can be achieved within in the whole project organization.
Key Responsibilities
Lead and mentor a high-performing team in the implementation of finance processes within the ERP program - where finance is a fundamental part of & closely connected to the Scania Industrial ERP Backbone program (IEB)
Collaborate with business and IT project resources to ensure alignment with overall Finance Strategy
Establish an inclusive work environment that fosters innovation and collaboration among finance experts
Communicate effectively with senior management to provide project updates, insights, and risk assessments
Drive strategic initiatives and contribute to the advancement of finance processes and systems
Uphold People & Culture processes (salary reviews, performance reviews, etc.) for your line team
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Business Administration, or related field
Proven experience in leading finance projects or transformations
Strong leadership skills with the ability to inspire and empower teams
Proven experience as a manager in the line organisation
Strategic mindset with a focus on driving business outcomes
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
Why Join Us
• Opportunity to lead impactful projects that shape the future of finance
• Work in a dynamic and international environment with a focus on continuous improvement
• Engage with senior management and drive strategic decision-making
• Competitive compensation package and professional development opportunities
Apply now
If you are a strategic thinker with a passion for leadership and transformation, apply now to be part of our innovative finance team at Finance Way & Innovation Office!
Additional information
For more information, please contact Anne-Marie Öhlén, anne-marie.ohlen@scania.com
Application
We look forward to receiving your application, including your CV and cover letter no later than 2024-09-17.
