Group Financial Controller
Lantmännen Ek För / Controllerjobb / Stockholm
2023-11-20
Are you a finance professional with a high drive to develop in a global organization that makes a difference in society and everyday lives? For our Group Finance Function, we are looking for a Group Financial Controller to work with us where we have business in mind and people at heart.
This is what you will do
As Group Financial Controller, you will be part of the group finance function responsible for group accounting, consolidation, and reporting. Our Group consists of businesses that operate within our entire value chain from agriculture, machinery, bioenergy, food and real estate. We operate in an international environment with our head office in Sweden, but with businesses in over 20 countries. Lantmännen is a Public Interest Entity, thus complying with the rules for listed companies with IFRS accounting, but with four-month reporting instead of quarterly reporting.
In this role, you will play a key role in Group consolidation and Group external reporting, including both interim and annual reports. You will work with analysis, quality assurance, and the implementation of group accounting policies. Addressing IFRS and sustainability reporting issues will be an aspect of your role, and you will contribute to the ongoing development of sustainability reporting.
Moreover, your role will also involve close collaboration with our local finance teams and business areas. This will give you unique insights into a diverse range of businesses within our organization. Furthermore, you will also take part in projects of various accounting matters such as M&A activities. This role offers a broad scope and a great opportunity to develop both professionally and personally.
The position is located at our global head office in Stockholm. You will be part of a team of five within Group Financial Control and report to Director Group Financial Control.
This is what you need to succeed
You have:
- Several years of experience working with group accounting and consolidation.
- Preferably experience from an international group or a leading audit firm.
- Strong skills in Excel and experience in consolidation tools, preferably Cognos Controller.
- Project managerial skills and a good understanding of IFRS.
- A relevant academic degree, preferably in Accounting or Finance.
- Good communication skills in both Swedish and English.
You are:
- Flexible and comfortable in adapting to new situations and changes.
- Skilled at building relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
- Communicative and a team player with great collaborations skills.
- Highly analytical with a solution- and problem-solving mindset.
- Independent and good at taking initiatives and driving your work forward.
You share our values - Openness, Holistic view, Drive - and our promise of taking responsibility from Field to Fork.
What we offer you.
We are a large international group with diverse activities throughout the entire grain value chain -from the very sprout in the field to the food on our tables. With a wide range of businesses within food, agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and real estate, we offer career opportunities in every direction across industries, countries, companies and areas of expertise.
Sounds interesting?
We hope so! As the screening process is ongoing, we kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible but no later than the 3/12. The recruitment process will include several interviews, psychometric tests and the final candidate will go through a background check through our external supplier, ToFindOut.
If you have any questions regarding the position or the recruitment process, please contact Linn Forsberg Talent Acquisition Specialist at linn.forsberg@lantmannen.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Lantmännen is an agricultural cooperative and Northern Europe's leader in agriculture, machinery, bioenergy and food products. Owned by 18,000 Swedish farmers, we have 10,000 employees, operations in over 20 countries and an annual turnover of SEK 60 billion. With grain at the heart of our operations, we refine arable land resources to make farming thrive. Some of our best-known food brands are AXA, Bonjour, Kungsörnen, GoGreen, Gooh, FINN CRISP, Schulstad and Vaasan. Our company is founded on the knowledge and values acquired through generations of farmers. With research, development and operations throughout the value chain, together we take responsibility from field to fork. For more information: www.lantmannen.com Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03
