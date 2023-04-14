Group Business Controller Operations
Höganäs vision is to inspire the industry to make more with less and our ambition is to be the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powders. By utilizing the endless opportunities of our metal powders, we know that we can improve resource efficiency and lead a wave of change for the better. With people at every level of our organization dedicated to redefining what is possible, we continue to amaze the world with new breakthroughs.
In this role you will work close to our COO and the Global Operations Organization and support with financial analysis. Your main responsibilities will be to:
• develop and steer the workflows of financial analysis and reporting tools on a global scale
• coordinate the creation, break down and following up on decided Business Plan
• develop relevant KPI 's and steer the operations business towards them
• develop the work with standard cost to create possibility to steer ad monitor the business
You will work with forecast and target process for Global Operations and continuously identify and drive business development opportunities in local or global projects. You will also support the matrix organization with a deeper understanding of the Global Operations financial performance.
You will be a member of Global Operations Management team, led by our COO. The position requires some travels to our sites around the world. We have flexible working policies which means that some days of the week you can work from home. The position is placed within Group Business Control but you will have colleagues both locally and at our different sites around the world.
Who are we looking for?
To be able to take on this role we believe that you need a university degree within Finance, Business Administration, or similar. We also believe that you have five years or more of working experience from a similar Business Controlling role in a manufacturing company, preferable within the process industry or other relevant industry that has given you some understanding of the process industry.
To fully grasp the role, we believe that you need some experience of working with standard cost in an integrated ERP system and that you have proven that you are able to get things done in a complex multinational matrix organization with senior stakeholders with different agendas. Experience of consolidated operative results is also regarded a merit.
As a person you need goal orientation and emotional stability enough to lead yourself and others with a positive approach. You need the seniority to be able to handle tight and multiple deadlines, challenge status que and merge diverting agendas without compromising with your own. You also need to be analytical without losing the ability to see the bigger picture. Taking initiative and leading your own work comes natural to you and at the same time you are a good communicator who create a deeper understanding for the financial performance.
This is a senior role with several international contacts throughout the organization which means that you need to create long term relationships with people across different cultures. For this position fluent spoken and written English is needed.
What do we offer?
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. In close cooperation with our stakeholders, we steer towards our vision of a sustainable society - and inspire industry to make more with less and aim to pioneer the industry by being the first producer of green metal powder.
At Höganäs we really appreciate our employees, and we want to show it. Not only by making sure that we have good pensions and insurances, but also by encouraging you to stay healthy with training center in the Höganäs facilities and with wellness allowance. We also have a reduction of working hours, subsidized lunch and profit sharing which also is a way of showing that our employees are our greatest investment.
Contact information
In this recruitment, Höganäs cooperates with SJR and for further information about the recruitment process, contact Tomas Vinnersten, Recruitment Consultant at SJR 0766-471614. Welcome with your application containing CV and personal letter with a description of why you are interested in the position and what your contribution would be. All applications and contacts are treated confidentially and in accordance with the GDPR.
About Höganäs
Höganäs is the world leader in the iron and metal powders market, with an annual capacity of 500,000 tons. Together with our customers, we develop tomorrow's solutions for the automotive industry, surface and joining technologies, additive manufacturing and water treatment, which contribute to a more sustainable society. Höganäs was founded in 1797 and today we employ 2,400 committed people in 16 countries in Americas, Europe and Asia. Our owners are Lindéngruppen and FAM.
For information about how we handle your personal information please see our Integritetspolicy (https://sjr.se/integritetspolicy/)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-01
