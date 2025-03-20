Graphic Designer (Maternity leave)
2025-03-20
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
Established in Dalarna Sweden, CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure. CTEK takes pride in its unique culture based on a passion for innovation and a deep commitment to supporting the transition to a greener mobility, by adhering to industry leading ESG standards.
We are now hiring a Graphic Designer during six months maternity leave (May 1st-Oct 31st) based in the Marketing team at our headquarters in Falun.
What You Do:
Collaborate with the marketing team to design and develop marketing materials such as social media graphics, digital ads, brochures, packaging, and corporate presentations.
Update existing packaging artwork to reflect new design guidelines.
Create visually engaging PowerPoint presentations for internal and external use, ensuring brand consistency.
Support the Art Director in maintaining and applying brand guidelines across all visual content.
Design illustrations, icons, infographics, and layout concepts to elevate marketing campaigns.
Assist in standardizing design templates to improve workflow efficiency and organization of digital assets.
Who You Are:
A creative, detail-oriented Graphic Designer with a passion for visual storytelling.
Comfortable working in a collaborative marketing environment, where you will contribute ideas and refine designs based on feedback.
A team player who enjoys working closely with others to bring visual projects from concept to final execution.
Excited to support a variety of creative projects, from digital ads to print materials, ensuring that all visuals align with the brand's identity and objectives.
Your Skills:
Several years of experience in graphic design, ideally in a marketing or creative setting.
Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign).
Experience creating polished presentations in PowerPoint, aligning with corporate and marketing goals.
Strong understanding of brand identity, typography, color theory, and layout principles.
Basic knowledge of motion graphics or video editing (After Effects) is a plus.
Familiarity with UX/UI design principles is an advantage but not required.
Ability to manage multiple projects in a fast-paced environment with strong attention to detail.
What CTEK can offer you
Technology and competence development within latest standards and technologies in the electrification area
A learning environment where we cover all product development needed for our products internally. This means we do everything from app, backend, frontend, electronics, mechanics, embedded SW etc.
To participate in the green technology shift and its challenges and possibilities for CTEK
Great colleagues and a supporting, helping and educational environment.
Employee discount on our products
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet)
Beneficial electric vehicle charging at the offices
If this sounds like you, we'd love for you to join our team and contribute to our growing success! Apply now and no later than April 6th. Please submit your application in English.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-06
Ctek
Johanna Mogren Sundqvist johanna.mogren@ctek.com
