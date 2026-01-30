Global Wholesale Manager
About CHIMI
Founded in 2016 by Daniel Djurdjevic (CEO) and Charlie Lindström (CD), CHIMI has grown from a Swedish eyewear start-up into a globally recognized fashion brand. With a strong foundation in design, product, and creativity, CHIMI operates at the intersection of fashion, functionality, and culture.
CHIMI is currently in a phase of transformation. A significant amount of work has been done across brand, strategy, and organization, and a clear brand compass-defining who we are, what we stand for, and how we move forward-is being finalized. Going forward, everything we do must align with this direction. This means we are building a tight, high-performing organization where every individual truly matters. We are not growing fast in size - we are growing right. That is why we are now looking for a Wholesale Manager who can play a critical role in CHIMI's next chapter.
About the RoleAs the Global Wholesale Manager at CHIMI, you will have full mandate and ownership of the wholesale channel. This is a highly important role for the business and one of CHIMI's most crucial growth drivers going forward. You will be responsible not only for driving sales, but also for shaping how CHIMI works with wholesale globally - from customer selection and segmentation to market prioritization and long-term strategy. Wholesale is expected to become CHIMI's strongest sales channel, serving as the foundation for future expansion into owned channels.
This role is for someone ready to roll up their sleeves, move fast, and take the next step in their career. You are ambitious, commercially sharp, and motivated by building something meaningful within a strong brand.
Own and drive CHIMI's global wholesale business with full accountability
Develop and execute the wholesale strategy across markets, customers, and partners
Manage and grow existing wholesale accounts while identifying new, brand-right partners
Ensure correct customer segmentation - working with partners that strengthen the brand
Lead commercial negotiations, sell-ins, targets, and performance follow-ups per market
Define how CHIMI works with agents vs. direct wholesale customers
Identify new international markets and growth opportunities, including different climate zones
Act as the face of CHIMI externally, representing the brand, product, and vision
Collaborate closely with product, marketing, and leadership to ensure brand and business alignment
Work within a lean organization where initiative, ownership, and adaptability are key
About You
We are looking for a commercial, sales driven and ambitious person with a brand-mindset, who has experience in wholesale, ideally from a global fashion or lifestyle brand. Leadership experience is not required; what matters is ownership, drive, and the ability to take initiative in a lean, fast-moving organization. As a person, you are resilient, proactive, and aligned with CHIMI's values. You believe in clarity, direction, and accountability - and you want to be part of a team where every individual truly counts.
You are someone who:
Has commercial/sales experience within wholesale, ideally from a global fashion or product-driven brand
Understands business, brand, and the creative side of a fashion company
Has a proven track record in wholesale sales and international markets
Can drive results, build relationships, and manage key accounts effectively
Thrives in change and enjoys building structure and strategy where needed
Has a genuine interest in fashion, product, and brand-building
Communicates fluently in English (Swedish is a plus)
Is aligned with CHIMI's values and acts as a brand ambassador externally
Why join CHIMI now?You will have real influence and mandate in a critical business area
You join CHIMI at a defining moment, with a clear brand compass guiding future decisions
You will work in a lean, ambitious organization where the right people matter more than titles
This is an opportunity to grow long-term with a strong global brand
Placement & Start
This is a full-time position based at CHIMI's headquarters in central Stockholm. Preferred start date is as soon as possible, but flexible depending on mutual agreement.
Application ProcessThis recruitment process is handled through E-commerce Recruit. For questions about the position, please contact Jennifer Holmgren at jennifer@ecommercerecruit.se
