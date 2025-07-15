Global Sustainable Business Manager
Sandvik AB / Chefsjobb / Svedala Visa alla chefsjobb i Svedala
2025-07-15
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
, Trelleborg
, Skurup
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Svedala
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
Are you passionate about making a real difference? At Rock Processing, we're on a bold mission: together with our customers transform the global rock-processing industry by significantly reducing emissions-without compromising safety or well-being. We're seeking a purpose-driven individual who shares our commitment to sustainable business and wants to drive practical, high-impact change. Join us in reshaping an entire sector-bringing environmental responsibility, health, and operational excellence into harmony
We're hiring a Global Sustainable Business Manager to join our innovative, collaborative team. In this role, you'll work across functions and borders to seamlessly embed sustainability, EHS, and management systems into our everyday operations.
About your role
This role blends strategic leadership with hands-on execution-perfect for someone who thrives on transforming ideas into practical results. Your focus areas include:
Providing leadership to a team of direct reports while also influencing and supporting colleagues across matrixed relationships to drive progress in sustainability, EHS, and management systems Regularly evaluating and enhancing our work practices, integrating improvements into the operating model Developing and managing a unified EHS and Management System across our global footprint
Establishing and monitoring SMART KPIs, benchmarking against best practices, and maintaining compliance with global standards and evolving regulations.
Providing senior leaders and peers with insightful, data-driven recommendations that enable responsible and informed decision-making.
Location
Based in Svedala, Sweden or Perth, Australia. International travel is required. You report to the Director of Business Development and Strategy for the Crushing & Screening division.
About you
We're looking for someone with several years of experience leading EHS and sustainability initiatives in a global, matrix organization. You will have worked with frameworks like ISO 45001, ISO 14001, and ISO 9001, and you're confident navigating complex reporting systems and regulatory landscapes. A diploma in Health and Safety is required, while additional qualifications in sustainability, business strategy, management systems, or auditing are highly desirable. Familiarity with global sustainability compliance standards and environmental reporting requirements will be considered a strong advantage. Fluency in English is required.
You're a strategic thinker with a hands-on mindset. You lead with clarity and purpose, and you're comfortable influencing across all levels of the organization. You're solutions-focused, collaborative, and driven by impact. Whether working independently or with a team, you bring energy, structure, and a strong sense of accountability.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Jonas Olsson, hiring manager, jonas.olsson@sandvik.com
.
We've already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use and respectfully decline any additional contact in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Jonny Hansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)76 126 45 81
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
At Sandvik, we value work-life balance and due to summer vacation, it may take a little bit longer until we reply in this process.
How to apply
Send your application no later than August 18th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0081278.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Rock Processing is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2024, sales were approximately 11 billion SEK with about 2,700 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Stationsplan 1 (visa karta
)
233 31 SVEDALA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Svedala Jobbnummer
9428788