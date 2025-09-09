Global Store Stylist to H&M
2025-09-09
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As a Global Store Stylist, you'll shape the styling identity and strategy for your customer group, creating exceptional inspiration and guidance aligned with our company vision.
Elevate the customer experience by curating aspirational assortments for windows, GTLs, and mood boards, ensuring seamless storytelling and inspiring product presentation.
Translate product activation plans into styling strategies and collaborate with Global stylist lead, Global visual merchandising, Assortment and Regions to follow up on styling levels and window implementation.
Share styling knowledge through trainings, tools, and internal meetings to support development across the VM community.
Act with urgency on selling opportunities and contribute to H&M's digital-first development through creative and strategic styling execution.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You'll work closely with the Global stylist lead, Global Visual Merchandising, Regional Stylists and assortment teams. You collaborate cross-functional with a lot of partners across the business to ensure styling excellence and consistency globally.
Qualifications
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience in styling roles across stores and areas, with strong fashion expertise and commercial understanding.
Deep knowledge of fashion relevant to our target customer - from product details to broader cultural and trend insights.
And people who are...
Creative, curious, and solution-oriented with a strategic mindset.
Strong communicators who thrive in collaborative environments and inspire others through styling.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
A creative and global environment where your styling work influences millions of customers.
Opportunities to grow and lead within one of the world's most influential fashion companies.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
