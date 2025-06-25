Global Product Manager Process Control Software
We are seeking a high potential person with a can-do attitude to be part of the global Integrated Assembly Ecosystem team in the General Industry Division. In this position you will be working with our Process Control Software products that is used within manufacturing companies around the world. Our customers rely on these applications to ensure smooth operations, process guidance, production traceability and to be able to achieve a higher level of efficiency.
Location: Sickla, Sweden.
You will be working closely with our local customer centers to ensure that we have the best possible products and processes to capture the needs of our customers. In this position you will also have daily interactions with other global product managers, customer centers, R&D and operations in order to ensure that we have the best overall product offering within the field of error proofing products. We expect that you will become a specialist on the products and solutions within your area of responsibility.
Main tasks include:
Become a product specialist and ambassador for assigned products
Drive and execute product launches for our customer centers in order to ensure increased knowledge about our products and solutions both internally and externally
Driving sales and marketing activities for defined and prioritized customer segments
Be the main speaking partner for customer centers when it comes to our Process Control Software products for customers in the general industry
Work closely with our R&D teams to ensure that identified opportunities are reflected in the development roadmaps for applicable products.
The position requires frequent global travel.
The person we are seeking for holds a Bachelor or Master Degree in engineering and should have a strong interest in latest technologies, marketing and sales. You should have the ability to combine technical knowledge with seeing business opportunities. In addition, you are outgoing, driven, structured, creative and a team player. Previous experience within the field of product management for software products or leading roles in software development teams is seen as a merit.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-05
