Global Process Management Manager
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund
2026-02-09
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About Alfa Laval
At Alfa Laval, we're driven by a clear purpose: pioneering positive impact. For over 140 years, our curiosity-fueled startup culture has delivered groundbreaking technology that enables energy efficiency, circularity, and sustainability worldwide. We're now undergoing a major digital transformation with our OneERP platform, a unified system designed to harmonize and optimize our global operations. We believe innovation comes from everyone, and we're looking for an amazing individual with a unique perspective, to join us on this journey. We invite you to be part of our legacy of continuous improvement and help shape the future of our company and our world.
About the job
We are seeking a strategic leader to join our OneERP team as Global Process Management Manager. This is a unique opportunity to directly influence and shape the future of Alfa Laval's global business processes by leading the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of end-to-end transactional processes across our ERP landscape.
You will work with the APQC Process Classification Framework, enabling enterprise-wide process governance and benchmarking. Your mission is to ensure that our processes are not only standardized and scalable but also aligned with business realities and our purpose-driven strategy.
What you'll do
* Define and maintain global standard processes across domains such as Source, Make, Deliver, Finance, and Project-aligned with APQC taxonomy and best practices.
* Lead process mapping and documentation: process maps, work instructions, deep dives, and "Happy Path" flows.
* Support ERP rollouts (Microsoft D365) through fit/gap analysis, stakeholder engagement, training, and go-live activities.
* Drive change management and continuous improvement in collaboration with Solution Management, Live Site teams, and development functions.
* Drive process optimization, enable process transparency and performance tracking using tools like Power BI and process mining.
* Foster cross-functional collaboration across global and local teams, ensuring process ownership and alignment.
* Being a strong member of the OneERP management team working across group digital and Alfa Laval.
What you know
* Proven experience in global process management, preferably in large, complex organizations.
* Deep understanding of end-to-end business processes and ERP systems (Microsoft D365 is a plus).
* Familiarity with APQC or SCOR frameworks, process modeling, and enterprise process governance.
* Strong analytical skills and a strategic mindset with a hands-on approach.
* Excellent communication skills and ability to navigate matrix organizations.
* Passion for purpose-driven work and a desire to contribute to Alfa Laval's sustainability mission.
What's in it for you?
* Be part of a global transformation initiative that impacts every corner of Alfa Laval's business.
* Work in a collaborative, open, and friendly environment where your ideas matter.
* Grow professionally through continuous learning and innovation.
* Make a real difference by aligning business processes with sustainability and customer value.
For more information, please contact:
Divya Sharma, Talent Acquisition Partner at
For Unions information, please contact:
Monica Anderberg, Unionen, at
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna at
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna at
We are conducting a continuous review of the applications received. We do not accept applications via email, due to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe and secure workplace, we conduct background checks on final candidates for this role.
We look forward to hearing from you soon!
#LI-DN1
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
Alfa Laval AB Jobbnummer
9730280