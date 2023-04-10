Global Manager Of Commissioning - Auxiliary Systems, Hvdc Sweden
2023-04-10
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
We are looking for a Head of Commissioning for HVDC Sweden. This is a role with many interfaces and interesting work tasks. If you are interested in this opportunity, read more and welcome to apply!
Your responsibilities
Manage a team of commissioning engineers.
Understand the need for different projects and be responsible for the allocation of people.
Develop and improve our routines as well as personal growth opportunities.
Ensure a safe, secure, and legal work environment.
Manage, both strategically and operationally, the appropriate use of technical and human resources.
Maintain staff by recruiting, selecting, orienting, and training.
Responsibility for the department's budget.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader which means that you live our vision, work together, deliver promises, and develop people.
Your background
You preferably hold a Bachelor of Science in Engineering.
You have knowledge and experience in the commissioning of high-voltage stations and auxiliary systems.
As a leader you are empowering, motivating, accountable and inspirational.
As a person you are decisive, proactive and have good communication skills.
You are open to travel and enjoy working in a dynamic, international, and multicultural environment.
Since you will work in a global environment, fluency in English is required, both written and spoken.
More about us
Our leaders are the engine for bringing the inclusion and diversity of thought to life and we need you who want to be a part of our journey!
Welcome to apply by May 10! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
More information: Recruiting Manager Rodrigo Tanabe, +46 70 625 4131, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Torbjörn Wilund, +46 107-38 25 73, or Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 25 73; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Stefan Barkman, +46 107-38 33 04. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, Johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
.
Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world's energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ around 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of approximately $10 billion USD.
