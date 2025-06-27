GLobal expert - PLM Product Architect
2025-06-27
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Do you consider yourself to be a leader, and not a follower? Are you the next engaged Global Expert - PLM Product Architect that will be part of driving PLM systems development in Tetra Pak?
We are looking for one new colleague, an engaged PLM Product Architect that can take an exciting leading role when developing PLM & CAD system solutions at Tetra Pak.
In this role you will lead the technical development of integrated solutions within and between development teams. You will ensure that the technical maturity of a solution is evolving according to requirements. The focus will be on PLM & CAD Tools for Product Design and integration with all parts of the value chain.
The position is permanent, and you will be based in Lund, Sweden, with stakeholders and team members spread around the globe.
What you will do
Drive and deploy appointed capability area globally and ensure that Tetra Pak organisations have the right level of knowledge and competence by providing best practise through coaching and support.
Lead requirements management including translating business needs into requirements
Define the system under development and establish verification and validation strategies together with relevant stakeholders
Manage technical maturity progress of the solution by leading verification and validation planning and execution
Present technical status at sprint reviews and in technical governance forums
Oversee the implementation and integration of PLM systems, including data migration and application development
To be successful in this senior position, you must demonstrate solid leadership skills. As the PLM Product Architect you will be defining and architecting PLM Solutions to meet Tetra Pak's specific and technical requirements, and is expected to act as a role model for your colleagues.
We believe you have
As a person, you are confident in your expertise and enjoy taking a leading role in technical development activities. You can lead by facilitating technical decision making to achieve needed trade-offs in situations of high uncertainty and risk. You are driven and engaged in your work, and the ability to take initiative comes natural to you.
You communicate with structure and assertiveness in forums with international and cross-cultural participation. You have integrity and build trust by being objective and informed
To be successful in this position you have a deep understanding of various PLM software platforms and their capabilities. Experience from complex systems and processes, CAD Mechanical Design (Creo, Inventor, AutoCAD), PLM (PTC Windchill) product configuration, process design and functional engineering.
We believe you have a university degree within Engineering and at least 5 years' experience working with and implementing PLM and CAD Solutions. You can take an "end to end" view of the situation and have documented experience in PLM Architecture Design methodologies and are fluent in speaking and writing in English. Swedish is also a plus.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at the following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak
This job posting expires on 2025-07-11.
To know more about the position contact Arvid Matheson at +44 7788915607
Questions about your application contact Rita Nécsei at +36 23 88 5380
For trade union information, contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
