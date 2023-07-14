Global Design Team Manager
Alfa Laval in Lund is looking for a
Global Design Team Manager
At Alfa Laval, our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas and implementation of great ideas is our guiding star in a transforming world.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly delivering complex projects to secure outstanding customer experience enabled by digital transformation. Projects that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day.
About the job
Alfa Laval continuously delivers solutions to secure the #1 experience for all customers. The Global Design Team Manager is responsible for the Design and Engineering team located in three Sites (Sweden, US and India) ensuring that the team is conducting all the design and calculation assignments related to Project Business in the stages of quoting and execution for three major Sales Regions (Europe, US and India). All Teams are conducting design and calculations of Heat Transfer Equipment, based on Customer requirements.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Lead and manage the engineering team and provide direction for their engineering and operational needs and requirements.
Implement standard methods, practices and design tools based on Alfa Laval selected strategy in this area
Overall responsibility for "Design Engieering ASME III" in accordance with the rules, procedures and guidelines of the ASME organization
Capacity planning on a global basis.
Create and develop the Global Design Hub according to Project Business 2.0
Be a liaison between all the relevant departments and stakeholders.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden. Availability for traveling between 30 and 50 days a yer is required. You report directly to the Factory Manager in Lund.
Who you are
You are dynamic, resilient, and focused, with a genuine interest in managing complex projects.
As a team manager You are the person who understands that business must be long-term profitable and ready to find non-trivial solutions for unique customer demands.
What you know
You hold a degree within engineering, and you have experience in calculations and design. Specifically, we require previous experience of conducting design as per ASME II and ASME VIII codes. You need to possess and experience of being responsible of an engineering team already for a few years, managing simultaneously multiple complex projects involving specialized industrial equipment, preferably within a matrix organization. Proficiency in English is required and previous experience of Promis as a tool is preferable. The preferred candidate shall demonstrate a record of previous work experience in Oil&Gas industry or similar.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where we help each other to develop and create value and delivery the #1 experience to our customers. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
For further information, please contact:
Marco Messina, Unit Manager, Project Order, GPHE Lund Assembly, +46 709787310
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner, regina.garciamoguel@alfalaval.com
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 730 576 410
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366 985
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
We review applications continuously so please send in yours as soon as possible, and no later than July 23rd, 2023. Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded.
