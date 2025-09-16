Global Application Portfolio Manager
2025-09-16
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Global Application Portfolio Manager
Are you eager to join a strong global company, collaborate closely with the business and take on a new challenge in a dynamic and innovative environment to really make difference? If you're looking for the next step in your career, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
Your Mission
In this role you will be the overall responsible for the Application portfolio management across Epiroc, today 1000+ applications.
You will take ownership of the full application life-cycle, hence secure that processes are in place and followed covering how new applications are brought in (via business demands, M&A etc), how the portfolio is maintained/controlled and not least how obsolete applications continuously are identified and decommissioned.
You will work closely to both business representatives from all Epiroc's divisions, application owners from IT and the business as well as your team members in the Enterprise Architect team.
Your analytical skills are essential and will be key in both enhancing the way we work, keeping our information systems up-to-date and support you in identifying risks and recommend mitigations to keep everything on track.
Your Profile
You're a self-starter, capable of working independently, but also a strong team player with a lot of drive.
You bring at least 8 years of experience managing application portfolios or comparable responsibilities and have successfully implemented processes and tools. Perhaps you come from a similar role as an Enterprise Architect or have spent a few years at a consulting firm running projects within the application portfolio area.
Effective communication and leadership skills will be crucial, as you'll interact with senior stakeholders including Process and Application Managers, Councils, IT Boards, Project Managers and resource owners to keep everyone aligned.
You thrive in both tactical and strategic environments, actively engaging in activities that lead to continuous improvement.
Location
This position is in Örebro or Stockholm, Sweden.
Other
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, local terms and conditions will apply. There is not relocation package connected to this role.
Application and contacts
Please send your application, including CV and personal letter, by creating an account in our recruitment system as soon as possible but no later than 2025-09-30.
We review applications on a rolling basis. Please note that, due to the current regulations, we will only consider applications received through our system and not via email or social media.
For question about the position, please contact hiring manager Niklas Gustafsson, Manager IT Portfolio Management (niklas.gustafsson@epiroc.com
),
For questions about the hiring process, please contact Dana Galova, Recruitment Specialist (dana.galova@epiroc.com
)
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
A hybrid workplace
Life at Epiroc can include the possibility for a hybrid workplace. It is a way of working that offers flexibility and participation allowing for a better balance between work and private life, which also promotes well-being. The hybrid workplace is an opportunity if work allows, based on your role, responsibilities, and individual conditions. Ersättning
