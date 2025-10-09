Global AI Solutions Architect
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
The Global AI Solutions Architect works closely with the Global AI Advisory Expert to design, integrate, and optimize the organization's AI ecosystem. This senior role is responsible for mapping out all existing and required AI components, connecting disparate technologies, and ensuring a robust, scalable, and full-stack AI infrastructure. The architect will collaborate across business units, IT, and data teams to identify gaps, harmonize solutions, and drive the technical implementation of the corporate AI strategy. Given the distributed nature of knowledge and resources in a large organization, exceptional communication and stakeholder engagement skills are essential.
The AI Strategy and Governance department is new and you'll be key in forming and bringing the GTT AI community together. This is a unique opportunity to be a main contributor in developing GTT's future digital capabilities.
Who are you?
Key Responsibilities:
In this role, you will assess and document the current state of AI technologies, platforms, and data assets across the organization, identifying strengths, gaps, and opportunities for improvement. You will define what is needed to build a complete, future-ready AI stack and translate these insights into a clear technical roadmap.
You will design and oversee the integration of AI systems, ensuring they are interoperable, scalable, and compliant with security standards. Collaboration will be central to your work - you will partner with the Global AI Advisory Expert and cross-functional teams to translate business strategy into actionable, technical solutions that create real value.
Your role will also include:
* Design and oversee the integration of AI systems, ensuring interoperability, scalability, and security
* Driving alignment and knowledge sharing across teams and regions, ensuring consistent adoption of AI practices.
* Defining and maintaining technical standards, best practices, and governance frameworks to support responsible AI implementation.
* Staying at the forefront of emerging AI technologies, evaluating their potential fit and recommending strategic adoption.
* Acting as a trusted advisor to technical and business stakeholders, guiding architectural decisions and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
* Advanced degree in Computer Science, Data Science, or related field.
* 8+ years of experience in AI architecture, solution design, and systems integration.
* Deep understanding of AI frameworks, cloud platforms, data engineering, and MLOps.
* Proven ability to connect complex technical components into cohesive solutions.
* Outstanding communication, collaboration, and stakeholder management skills.
Ready for the next move?
Curious and have some questions, reach out to:
Peter Härslätt, GTM AI strategy & governance, peter.harslatt@volvo.com
The last day to apply is 26th of October.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
