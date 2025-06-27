German-speaking Customer Service Representative - Part time 50%
2025-06-27
Sprichst du fließend Deutsch und möchtest du in einem internationalen Unternehmen in Stockholm arbeiten?
This is your opportunity to join a fast-growing European financial company, bringing market-leading customer support to highly valued customers. We are currently helping our client to find their next team member for their savings product. We're looking for someone who is motivated, service-minded and eager to contribute to the development of their customer support team.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Customer Service Representative, you will be part of the international support team, assisting German-speaking customers via phone, email and chat. You'll handle inquiries related to savings accounts, deposit guarantees and account activity - ensuring each customer receives clear, professional and friendly help. The position is based at the headquarter office in Stockholm.
You will also collaborate closely with internal teams across Europe and ensure accurate documentation of your cases in the internal systems. This position is ideal for someone at the beginning of their career who values quality, teamwork and communication.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
Your main responsibilities will, among other things, include:
• Respond to customer inquiries in German via phone, email, and chat
• Help customers understand savings accounts and related services
• Accurately document customer cases in CRM systems
• Collaborate with colleagues in Sweden and across Europe
• Working with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and related regulatory frameworks
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Speaks fluent German and has professional proficiency in English
• Currently studying or having another main occupation and looking to work at least 50%
• Has experience in customer service, administration or similar
• Has a structured and thorough work style
• Communicates clearly and enjoys helping others
• Is eager to learn and grow within customer support or finance
It is considered a merit if you have a knowledge of other European languages and/or previous work experience from the banking or insurance industry.
You're someone who thrives on making customers feel heard and supported. You take initiative, value accuracy, and bring a positive attitude to your team. You don't need previous experience from finance - the most important thing is your motivation and willingness to learn.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position are directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is ongoing and the advertisement may close before the recruitment process is completed. The process includes two assessments: a personality test and a cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
