General Administration Assistant
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial / Administratörsjobb / Sigtuna Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sigtuna
2024-05-23
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial i Sigtuna
Job Profile
• Support local management with all administrative duties of the
Stockholm office relating to general affairs and accounting matter
• Coordinate with local authorities, suppliers and contractors
• Correspond to headquarter in Tokyo and the regional headquarter
• Prepare documentation of human resources, organization and labor
issues
• Support to preparation of budget and monitor financial transactions
• Support to handling of legal issues
• Assist in the every day-to-day work at Stockholm office
Qualifications
• Professional experience in such as human resources, general affairs and
general accounting in Sweden or completion of related studies in these
fields
• Language skills - Swedish and English, Fluency in Japanese preferrable
• Qualified accounting background preferable
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the
needs of the team
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and computer
literacy
• Eligible to work in Sweden
Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
Please note only selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516412-2540)
Sky City, Pelargången, trapphus B, 6:e våningen (visa karta
)
190 60 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Arbetsplats
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
8702499