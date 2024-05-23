General Administration Assistant

All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial / Administratörsjobb / Sigtuna
2024-05-23


Visa alla administratörsjobb i Sigtuna, Österåker, Håbo, Upplands-Bro, Upplands Väsby eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial i Sigtuna

Job Profile
• Support local management with all administrative duties of the
Stockholm office relating to general affairs and accounting matter
• Coordinate with local authorities, suppliers and contractors
• Correspond to headquarter in Tokyo and the regional headquarter
• Prepare documentation of human resources, organization and labor
issues
• Support to preparation of budget and monitor financial transactions
• Support to handling of legal issues
• Assist in the every day-to-day work at Stockholm office

Qualifications
• Professional experience in such as human resources, general affairs and
general accounting in Sweden or completion of related studies in these
fields
• Language skills - Swedish and English, Fluency in Japanese preferrable
• Qualified accounting background preferable
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the
needs of the team
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) and computer
literacy
• Eligible to work in Sweden

Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
Please note only selected candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial (org.nr 516412-2540)
Sky City, Pelargången, trapphus B, 6:e våningen (visa karta)
190 60  STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA

Arbetsplats
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd Stockholm Filial

Jobbnummer
8702499

Prenumerera på jobb från All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial: