Airport Ground Staff - Passenger Services
All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial / Kundservicejobb / Sigtuna Visa alla kundservicejobb i Sigtuna
2024-05-23
, Österåker
, Håbo
, Upplands-Bro
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial i Sigtuna
Job Profile
• Provide customer service and assistance to ANA passengers including
VIPs
• Ticket counter and reservation duties at check-in counter area and at
the arrival / departure gate and lounge duties
• Supervision of handling companies and coordination with other
internal departments and external organizations for passenger service
and ramp operations
• Operational support for ANA cockpit and cabin crew
• Prepare documentation, post departure work and other related
administrative tasks
Qualifications
• Professional experience in such as airport, airline and travel industry
preferrable
• Language skills - Swedish and English, Fluency in Japanese preferrable
• Ability to work in an international team and flexible to support the needs
of the team
• Familiar with MS Office (Word, Excel, Powerpoint)
• Fit and able to work on shift rotation 365 days a year, including public
Application
Please send your CV in English to : ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp
Please note only selected candidates will be contacted for an interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-07
E-post: ml_oth_stoadmin@ana.co.jp Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd Stockholm Filial
(org.nr 516412-2540)
Sky City, Pelargången, trapphus B, 6:e våningen (visa karta
)
190 60 STOCKHOLM-ARLANDA Arbetsplats
All Nippon Airways Co Ltd Stockholm Filial Jobbnummer
8702498