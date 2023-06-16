Game Research Analyst - Shared
2023-06-16
As our Game Research Analyst, you will be part of our Commercial team, supporting several different projects including market research, game deconstruction, KPI definitions, and product presentations.
We are looking for a gaming enthusiast with business acumen, and strong analytical and problem-solving skills. In addition to that, we're hoping to find someone with a passion for drawing insights and making recommendations from both quantitative and qualitative data.
This industry often requires a unique and creative approach to data. We are looking for someone who understands the specialized research needs and opportunities within gaming and wants to help us take them to an elevated level in order to provide better insight and experiences for our players.
Example of responsibilities
• Support research needs from different teams to guide data-informed decision-making across the company.
• Monitor developments across major and minor competitor titles to identify emerging trends.
• Breakdown of new features or releases to provide our leadership with an immediate perspective of key success factors and summarize any potential lessons learned and best practices for our games.
• Support the development of business presentations and dashboard solutions for internal and external audiences.
We would love if you have
• Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyze, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
• A degree in relevant areas on at least a bachelor's level (Economics, Business and game design, or similar courses preferable).
• Team player profile with the ability to work effectively with multiple teams and other internal/external stakeholders.
• Communicative, excellent communication skills, both verbal and written. English fluency is required.
Additionally, these would be a great bonus:
• Experience driving analysis of complex or ambiguous problem spaces spanning multiple organizations
• Experience facilitating across multiple organizations or working teams
• Understanding of and interest in game development.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
