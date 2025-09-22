Game Engineer UI/UX
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
At Embark, we want to empower everyone to create games!
You will be working on our live service game THE FINALS, a first-person shooter, alongside some of the most talented people in the games industry.
As a Game Engineer UI/UX you will have a creative role, working together with designers, other engineers, artists, and user experience (UX) researchers to improve and develop new features for our game. Here you will have the opportunity to take responsibility for our game's user interface and player experience.
We are looking for someone who will help improve our UI framework and components with a special focus on performance, tooling and scalability.
The game we're making is built in Unreal, using C++, blueprints and a scripting language called Angelscript.
Example of responsibilities
Implement C++ UI core technology in Unreal (e.g. Slate)
Implement UI features in Unreal Engine using a mix of C++, Angelscript and Unreal Blueprints
Collaborate with a wide range of talents at Embark to deliver a great user experience, better tools and a performant and top of the line UI
We would love if you have
A creative and curious mind
5+ years of experience working within the game industry
A strong background in C++
Knowledge of using Unreal Engine with Slate/UMG
An interest in computer science and programming as a craft
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Simon Taylor simon.taylor@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
9519866