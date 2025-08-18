Functional Safety Group Manager - 491775
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time onsite Functional Safety Group Manager in Stockholm, SE we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your safety leadership expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside a collaborative, innovative, and dedicated team of professionals.
You'll play a critical role in ensuring the safety of our railway signalling solutions. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business, including Core Technology and Development Centre organizations, manage and coach a growing team of skilled safety engineers, and contribute to the global Alstom Safety community, ensuring alignment with safety standards and methodologies.
You'll specifically take care of resource planning and skill development for your team, but also oversee safety assurance activities and drive continuous improvement initiatives.
We'll look to you for:
Managing the safety team in alignment with Alstom's AIR values (Agile, Inclusive, Responsible).
Allocating safety resources to meet program needs and ensuring timely delivery.
Developing and maintaining team skills through training and mentoring.
Ensuring the application of safety assurance methodologies and Alstom's safety instructions.
Deploying and improving safety processes, methods, and tools.
Leading continuous improvement initiatives to enhance safety practices.
Facilitating convergence between programs, products, and projects on safety-related topics.
Ensuring customer safety acceptance and supporting root cause analysis and mitigation measures.
Providing periodic reporting on safety activities and progress.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Strong knowledge in dependability domains (Reliability, Availability, Maintainability, Safety - RAMS), particularly safety for embedded systems development, with a solid understanding of the system and software development lifecycle.
Background in rail solutions or other safety-critical industries.
Master's degree in computer science, mechatronics, electronic engineering, or equivalent.
Experience in team management or relevant leadership roles, with a mindset focused on enabling the success of others.
Proficiency in CENELEC standards for safety (or equivalent in other industries) and safety methodologies, concepts, and principles.
Strong leadership skills, operational effectiveness, and a results-driven mindset.
Fluent communication skills in English; Swedish language skills are optional but a willingness to learn is appreciated.
Things you'll enjoy Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges, and a long-term career in the growing railway market.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues.
Contribute to innovative projects shaping the future of transportation in Sweden and beyond.
Utilise our flexible working environment.
Benefit from our investment in your development through award-winning learning programs.
Progress toward advanced safety and engineering roles.
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9463563