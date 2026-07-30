Fullstack Product Engineer
Lovable Labs Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-30
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lovable Labs Sweden AB i Stockholm
TL;DR - We're seeking exceptional Fullstack Product Engineers to help build the future of AI. You will work across our entire stack to build features that will empower the next generation of creators and builders.
Why Lovable?
Lovable lets anyone build software with plain English. From solopreneurs to Fortune 100 teams, millions of people use Lovable to transform raw ideas into real products - fast. We are at the forefront of a foundational shift in software creation, which means you have an unprecedented opportunity to change the way the digital world works. Over 2 million people in 200+ countries already use Lovable to launch businesses, solve complex problems, and bring their dreams to life. And we're just getting started.
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value high ownership, high velocity and low-ego collaboration. We seek people who care deeply, challenge us, and are driven to build something of lasting impact.
What we're looking for
5+ years of experience building and shipping full-stack products
Fluent in modern frontend (React/TypeScript) and backend development
Solid understanding of systems design, performance tradeoffs, and scalable architecture
Strong product sense and ability to make well-reasoned technical decisions, knowing when to prioritize speed and when to invest in foundational work
What you'll do
In one sentence: Do all it takes to build a generational product and scale the core experience of lovable products
Implement and maintain features across the full stack: frontend, backend and infra
Own systems end-to-end: architecture, implementation, deployment, and iteration
Collaborate closely with ML, design, and product teams to translate capabilities into intuitive, mind-blowing user experiences
Drive the full development lifecycle, from technical planning to production launch and post-release improvements
Contribute to shaping our technical direction, eng culture, and product strategy
Our tech stack
We're building with tools that both humans and AI love:
Frontend: React
Backend: Golang and Rust
Cloud: Cloudflare, GCP, AWS, Many LLM providers
DevOps & Tooling: Github Actions, Grafana, OTEL, infra-as-code (Terraform)
And always on the lookout for what's next!
How we hire
Fill in a short form then jump on an intro call with a recruiter.
Complete a quick live coding exercise.
Show us how you approach problems during several technical interviews.
Tell us about your most impressive project.
About your application
Please submit your application in English - it's our company language so you'll be speaking lots of it if you join
We treat all candidates equally - if you're interested please apply through our careers portal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lovable Labs Sweden AB
(org.nr 559506-1739)
Tunnelgatan 5 (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10016449