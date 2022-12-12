Fullstack .NET Developer
Voyado AB / Datajobb / Åre Visa alla datajobb i Åre
2022-12-12
, Krokom
, Östersund
, Strömsund
, Ånge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Åre
, Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
As a Developer at Voyado, you will have a key role when it comes to enhancing and developing the leading tool for eCommerce and retail companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences - Making brands easy to love!
We work with everything from usability and simplicity to big volumes of data and complex scaling issues. We have customers like Björn Borg, Mio, NetOnNet, Rusta, Apoteket, Mekonomen, Jollyroom, XXL, Intersport among others.
About the role
You will be part of our development team with approximately 50 colleagues who are organized in smaller subteams, located in Norrköping, Linköping, Stockholm and Åre.
Some of the things you'll get to do:
• Work in an autonomous cross-functional product team, alongside experienced Product Managers and UX Designers
• Build new features and functionality into our platform
• Work across the stack; from backend, infrastructure and deployment, to databases and frontend
• Conduct regular code reviews with continuous integration and agile and lean practices
How we work:
• We work in subteams; each team has full ownership over one domain of our product
• We work according to Kanban-philosophy
• A clear connection between company vision and daily work, through the use of OKRs
• Merge checks on tests and linting rules. This makes it easy to not merge or deploy broken code
• Clear process of clarified code review & testing steps before releasing any ticket, making it easy to get things right
Our tech stack:
• .NET/C#
• SQL Server
• TypeScript
• Aurelia
• Git
• Different services in Azure
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
• Work-life balance - we don't have a long work hours culture, we value results over hours worked
• Flexible working hours - just sync with your closest manager and team
• Competent and experienced colleagues who gladly share their knowledge
• Tech summits on a regular basis and individual lab days bi-weekly to explore new technologies and engage your creativity to the max!
• Opportunity to engage and deepen your knowledge in a guild of your choosing
• Joining an engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
Some of our benefits:
• Free massage during working hours, 1 time/month
• Travel - once a year we travel to a nice destination to enjoy a perfect combination of work and fun
• 30 days of vacation, so you can spend times on the things you love
• Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
• Breakfast buffet on Fridays
• Free supply of fruit, tea, coffee, soda, ice cream and other snacks
• Your choice of phone and gadget package
So, who are you?
You have a genuine interest for tech, you like to try new ways and to share your skills and knowledge with your team. We also believe you are a humble team player.
You have some of following skills and experiences:
• Formal degree in a relevant tech area or self-taught
• At least 2 years of experience as a software developer within a Microsoft environment
• Experience and knowledge of C#, .NET, Microsoft SQL Server, TypeScript
• Proficiency in English
Ready to join the team?
Lovely! Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We 'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what you enjoy about your role and what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
Voyado is a fast-growing company that operates and develops a data-driven SaaS platform (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkX3_Y0cfNk&t=2s)
within Marketing Automation, CRM, Loyalty and Product Discovery. We are the leading tool for retail and e-commerce companies that want to personalize communication and customer experiences.
Our mission is to deliver a best-of-breed product that matches every customer's need. In December 2021, Apptus (now Voyado Lund AB) joined forces (https://voyado.com/voyado-apptus/)
with Voyado. This means that we now are a company of 200+ colleagues on an exciting journey together! Voyado's portfolio now also contents Voyado Lunds intelligent software, Voyado Elevate, that maps, analyzes and learns from the visitor's behaviour in real time, which allows the e-tailer to present relevant products and offers, adapted to each individual.
At Voyado, we believe in gender equality. We believe gender-equal teams have more perspectives on life and bring more different ideas to the table.
We are proud sponsors of Tjejer Kodar! Read more about it here (https://careers.voyado.com/pages/proud-sponsors-of-tjejer-kodar?preview=true)
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process we conduct a background check on the final candidate. We use background checks from Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence (https://sri.se/?gclid=CjwKCAjwgviIBhBkEiwA10D2j5jxTpURheC3-0kygy7K_DHTTjcVon3-3nrRXPYijXWnTZ8QwuGXyRoCaQQQAvD_BwE).
Here (https://sri.se/faq-kandidat-bakgrundskontroll/)
you can read more about how a background check is done. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://voyado.com Arbetsplats
Voyado Kontakt
Maria Wahlström maria.wahlstrom@voyado.com Jobbnummer
7249903