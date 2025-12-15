Fullstack Developer To Assa Abloy's Cloud-Native Iot Platform
Are you ready for a new challenge in IoT and cloud solutions, where you work with modern technologies in a fast-growing, business-critical area?
Now we're looking for a Fullstack Software Developer to join the very exciting Insight team in Landskrona. You'll be part of an experienced, cross-functional team working with an AWS-based, serverless-first microservices platform and a modern React web client, and help shape the future of one of ASSA ABLOY's top strategic initiatives globally.
What will you be doing?
In the role as Fullstack Software Developer at ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems you will:
Design and implement cloud-based and web-based functionality and infrastructure.
Contribute to the platform and user interface architecture with a focus on security, scalability, performance, usability and modularity.
Collaborate with architects, designers, testers and fellow developers to translate business needs into clear, actionable technical solutions and to ensure technical excellence.
Ensure software quality and long-term reliability through secure coding practices, peer reviews, automated testing and continuous optimisation of existing systems.
Build and manage CI/CD pipelines and support stable operations and post-deployment system maintainability.
Create clear and structured documentation of system functionality.
Who are we looking for?
We believe you are someone who brings both energy and structure to the team: well-organized and methodical in your work, reliable, flexible and collaborative, driven by curiosity with a positive, solution-oriented "can-do" mindset, and eager to explore and apply new digital technologies.
Additionally you are excited about working fullstack, and have:
A minimum of 5+ years of experience in software development.
Strong experience in Java.
Experience in React in a production environment.
Experience with cloud development (preferably AWS).
A university degree in Computer Science, IT or similar (or equivalent experience).
Fluency in English.
It's a plus if you also have experience with:
Golang
CI/CD, TDD and automated testing
Secure development
UX/UI
Tools like Jira or Azure DevOps
What does ASSA ABLOY offer?
You'll join a global, market-leading tech company with:
A key role in a strategic global IoT and cloud initiative
A modern tech environment with AWS, serverless, data, ML/AI and video.
Skilled colleagues in a cross-functional team
Real impact from idea to production and operations
This is a hybrid role in Landskrona, with ideally three days per week on site. Swedish is not required.
Get to know your next employer! ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems is building a digital ecosystem of connected, intelligent products and services. From automatic and industrial doors to docking systems and advanced access solutions. At the heart of this ecosystem is Insight, a cloud- and IoT platform that connects tens of thousands of doors and entrances worldwide, enabling data collection, remote control, predictive maintenance and smarter operations.
This is a direct recruitment with employment at ASSA ABLOY, where Qlose is responsible for the recruitment process.
Have we caught your interest?
Glad to see you all the way down here, that's usually a good sign!
