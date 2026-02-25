Full Stack Developer to international Product Company within GIS/IT
2026-02-25
Do you want to develop modern, scalable IT solutions that make a real difference for Swedish municipalities and public authorities?
Are you a developer who combines strong technical skills with curiosity, innovation and a team-first mindset? Then this could be your next challenge.
We are now looking for a Full Stack Developer to join our development center in Karlskrona. You will be part of an international development organization with colleagues in Sweden, Lithuania and India, working together to deliver robust and future-proof systems for the public sector.
About the role
As a Full Stack Developer at Sokigo, you will play an important role in designing, building and evolving our web-based solutions for the Swedish public market.
Our systems support municipalities and authorities in making data-driven decisions, improving operational planning and strengthening citizen services. You will work in an agile environment where collaboration, clean code and continuous improvement are natural parts of everyday work.
In this role, you will:
Design and develop modern web applications from concept to production
Select appropriate technologies, frameworks and architectural approaches
Build and maintain integrations with existing systems
Contribute to system architecture and technical decisions
Participate in code reviews and ensure high code quality
Collaborate closely with product owners, UX designers and other developers
You are encouraged to take ownership and actively contribute to improving both our technical landscape and our ways of working.
Who are you?
We believe you are a passionate developer who enjoys solving complex problems and building sustainable solutions. You are confident in your expertise, yet open to new ideas and technologies.
To succeed in this role, we believe you:
Have strong problem-solving skills and a structured way of working
Take responsibility for your deliveries and meet deadlines
Thrive in a collaborative team environment
Communicate clearly and effectively
Stay curious and continuously develop your technical competence
You are comfortable testing new tools and frameworks and contributing to innovation - always with quality and long-term value in mind.
Qualifications
Degree in Engineering or Computer Science (or equivalent experience)
At least 5 years of experience in a similar role
Strong communication skills in both English and Swedish (written and spoken)
Front-end
JavaScript
TypeScript
React
Ant Design (AntD) or similar UI frameworks
CSS
Back-end
• NET 10
Entity Framework Core
REST APIs
XUnit
Databases
MS SQL Server
MongoDB
Tools
Azure DevOps
Git
Please include examples of projects or a GitHub profile in your application.
Meritorious
Experience with ESRI ArcGIS technologies such as Maps SDK for JavaScript (4.x), ArcPy or geodatabases is considered an advantage. However, we value solid development skills and the willingness to learn just as highly.
About Sokigo
Sokigo is Sweden's largest provider of system solutions for the municipal market. We are an ambitious company passionate about building long-term relationships and creating profitability for our customers. As an employee with us, you will have access to professional development, a fixed salary, occupational pension, wellness allowance, and other benefits. You will work alongside 250 friendly and dedicated colleagues across the world. Sokigo is part of Addnode Group.
We are part of a modern and sustainable working life - Sokigo has a positive approach to remote work and strives to find the right balance based on each role and individual.
Good to know
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Karlskrona, with start date according to agreement. As a standard procedure, we conduct background checks on final candidates.
To ensure a fair and accurate recruitment process, we use personality and cognitive ability assessments as part of our selection process.
Selection is ongoing, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
Questions regarding the role or recruitment process?
Recruiting manager: herman.olsson@sokigo.com
HR Business Partner: simon.weidenberg@sokigo.com Så ansöker du
