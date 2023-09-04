FrontEnd Engineer
2023-09-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos VetFamily Holding AB i Stockholm
Do you have a passion for modern cloud development and want to join us in helping more veterinaries do a better work by giving them digital tools and services? Do you want to work in an international environment, with talented coworkers in an established and growing company?
With the HQ in Stockholm, VetFamily was originally founded in Denmark in 2000 and is now a network of over 5000 animal hospitals and veterinary clinics in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the US. Clinics that are part of VetFamily enjoy support in purchasing, business development, marketing and more. Better purchasing conditions and less administration mean VetFamily members enjoy an improved ability to invest in their operations and spend more time with patients and pet owners.
VetFamily welcomes all animal hospitals and clinics whose owners seek to develop their companies to join us as members.
For further information about VetFamily please visit vetfamily.com
What you will do:
Develop responsive and modern web in one of the established, well designed and documented B2B Digital Services operated by VetFamily. These B2B Services run on AWS with modern architecture and modern deployment strategies. These B2B Services are used by veterinarians across the globe in their daily work.
Ensure the performance and usability of the web frontend as you extend it with additional features. Work closely with the BizDev and UX team to build new features appreciated by the veterinarians who use the Services.
Ensure a good and functional experience of the web interface of the Cloud Service as it is used by thousands of veterinarians across the globe.
You will work with:
Vue3.js for frontend
Git for version control
Is this you?
Structured and self-motivated.
Ability to maintain architecture while growing features and extending pipelines.
4+ years experience as a software engineer.
Experience with AWS, and cloud development.
