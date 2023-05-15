Frontend Developer with SEO skills to Rapunzel, Stockholm.
Are you a driven and experienced Frontend Developer with an interest in e-commerce and retail? Are you curious but accustomed to working independently? If yes, continue to read!
About the company
Rapunzel is a leading supplier of hair extensions and reach customers in 17 countries via e -commerce and own stores/salons. With their high-quality hair, they help their customers strengthen their voice and create their own expression. Read more about Rapunzel here.
About the role
As a Frontend Developer at Rapunzel, you will play a central role in developing and growing the business as well as increasing the general digital competence. Your main responsibility will be to implement new features for customers on the company's website as well as troubleshooting and managing existing solutions. Additionally, you will have the opportunity to take on other roles. You will be working closely with a UX designer, a product owner and work in collaboration with Rapunzels tech partners.
To succeed in this role, you are curious about exploring new technologies, you are self-driven and like to manage your own time. You also have a great interest in design.
The position is full time, based in Stockholm.
Requirements
Minimum 5 years of experience working as a front-end developer.
Excellent skills in JavaScript, HTML and CSS.
Understand the relationship between front- and backend development.
Experience of A/B testing tools such as Google optimize.
Excellent skills in React.
Excellent skills in Typescript
Experience of SEO.
Experience working with agile development methods.
Nice to have
Knowledge in C# and/-or .Net
Experience in Episerver
Experience in Episerver campaigns/personalization
Knowledge in NodeJS
Knowledge in Azure Cloud
Experience in E-commerce/ERP system
Good knowledge of Google Analytics and Tag Manager
Knowledge in LS NAV/ LS Central
Knowledge in PowerBi
Automated quality assurance
Knowledge in Micro service architecture and Headless CMS
Interested in this role?
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions, please do not hesitate to Johanna.saidi@rapunzel.com
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
