Frontend developer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-11-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
We're looking for an experienced frontend developer with an eye for user experience!
The product company has developed a platform that brings together a unique combination of three dynamic, no-code automation functions: decision making, machine learning and process automation. As the sole frontend developer, you will belong to one of two development teams within R&D that focus on further development and maintenance of on of their products. You will be part of a team that is driven by close collaboration, technical curiosity and constant development where you work in a modern and complex tech-stack.
The office is located in central Gothenburg with approx. 5 min walk from Brunnsparken.
Opportunities to work from home 3 days a week, the team is usually at the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Great emphasis on work-life-balance and that you have to make all parts of life go together!
Individual budget to development in courses and other material.
This is a direct recruitment where Randstad Technologies is responsible for the recruitment process but you will be employed by our client.
Last application date 2023-12-19. For us, it is important that all skills in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
Responsibilities
Frontend development
UX design, drive proposals forward and find solutions
Collaboration with R&D
Qualifications
Minimum +3 years of work experience within Frontend
React.js
Typescript
A special interest in UX design and working creatively
Fluent in English, both verbal and written
Swedish is a merit
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential.
With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Josefin Adolfsson josefin.adolfsson@randstad.se +46700000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8291298