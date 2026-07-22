Founding UI/UX & Brand Designer
Spiich Labs AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Spiich Labs AB i Stockholm
TL;DR
We're looking for a Founding Designer to own how Spiich looks, feels, and behaves — across product and brand. You'll define the UI/UX for every surface (web, mobile, browser extension) and shape the visual identity of the company itself. Production React/vibe coding skills are a plus, not a requirement — taste, craft, and judgment are the job.
Why join
We're a small, talent-dense team building a generation-defining company from Stockholm. We value speed, rigour, and extreme ownership. If you're obsessed with craft, thrive in ambiguity, and want to define how sales professionals experience AI, you'll feel at home.
Design at Spiich is an open field: agentic software has no established patterns yet. How should a rep review what an autonomous agent did overnight? What does trust look like in an interface? You'll answer questions most designers never get to ask.
We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j. Our customers across 10 countries report 90% less prospecting time, 3x market coverage, and 2x customer meetings.
What you'll do (responsibilities)
In one sentence: Own design end-to-end — product UX and company brand.
Design the product across web, mobile, and browser extension: flows, wireframes, prototypes, and final UI
Invent interaction patterns for agentic software — reviewing agent work, voice-first flows, and trust and transparency in AI actions
Build and own the design system our engineers ship from
Prototype at the speed of thought: use AI tools to go from idea to working demo in hours, not sprints
Own the brand: visual identity, website, decks, and everything the world sees — and shape the next chapter of our brand as we grow
Do user research with real customers, iterate daily, and let findings kill your darlings
Work shoulder-to-shoulder with engineers so designs ship fast and ship true
Who you are
Designer with exceptional taste and a portfolio that proves it — both product work and brand/visual work
Strong in UX thinking and UI craft: typography, spacing, motion, and the details most people miss
Proficient in Figma; comfortable prototyping at high fidelity
Comfortable with ambiguity, early-stage chaos, and fast iteration
Care more about solving problems than polishing abstractions
Fully committed to the mission: not "just a job"
Bonus: You prototype and ship with AI tools — Lovable, Claude Design, Claude Code, Codex, or similar. Production React is welcome too, but we have engineers for that.
What we offer
A team of obsessed builders, full of speed, rigour, and grit
Full design ownership: no design-by-committee, no layers between you and shipped product
Mission-driven, no-BS culture: experiment, ship, learn
Meaningful equity through qualified employee stock options (QESO) from day one
Fully on-site in Stockholm - we believe in working together
Top-tier compensation package
Our tools
Design: Figma
AI: Lovable, Claude Design, Claude Code, Codex — use whatever makes you fastest
Product: React, React Native, TypeScript — built by our engineers, with you if you code
Platforms: Web app, mobile (iOS & Android), browser extension
About Spiich Labs
Spiich is the agentic platform for sales teams. Reps focus on the human work — building relationships, building trust, and closing deals — while Spiich agents handle everything else: prospecting, lead generation, CRM updates, meeting prep, follow-ups, and everything in between. We're backed by founders and operators behind Lovable, OpenAI, Tandem Health, and Neo4j.
How we hire
Submit your application
Intro call with the team
Portfolio deep-dive: walk us through work you're proud of and the decisions behind it
Design exercise
Join us for trial work lasting 2 days on-site. We'll see how you tick and you get to meet the team and explore whether joining Spiich feels right for you.
We move fast — the full process typically takes under two weeks.
How to Apply
Drop us a line at filip@spiich.ai
with your portfolio, a note on why this excites you, and your proudest work. No CV needed. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-21
E-post: filip@spiich.ai Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Spiich Labs AB
(org.nr 559521-2381)
Västra Järnvägsgatan 3 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
10009141