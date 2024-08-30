Forest Planning & Optimisation Developer
Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB / Skogsbrukarjobb / Älmhult Visa alla skogsbrukarjobb i Älmhult
2024-08-30
, Osby
, Östra Göinge
, Ljungby
, Markaryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB i Älmhult
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Are you a highly motivated self-starter and strong team player? Are you a forward-thinking forest and wood supply professional seeking a role that combines your expertise with a passion for build a better future for generations to come?
Look no further! We have an exceptional opportunity for you to join our team at Inter IKEA Forest Investments and play a vital role to strengthening IKEA's position as an affordable home furnishing retailer by securing a strategic share of IKEA future wood fiber needs through own Inter IKEA investments in forestlands.
Help us to shape the future of IKEA making a lasting impact on the future of home furnishing while contributing to a more sustainable world. Apply now and unleash your potential with a globally recognized brand that values collaboration, innovation, and responsible investment practices.
JOB DESCRIPTION - HOW?
Forest planning and optimization developer play a critical role in the growth and strategic development of Inter IKEA development of the forest asset portfolio. The work supports the strategic planning, financial analysis, negotiation, and operational management, by developing and using complex models to assess the value of forest lands, timber resources, and related assets. All aimed at ensuring successful and sustainable mergers and acquisitions.
Be more specific on the assignments:
Data Collection and Preparation, collect relevant data for the forest area, including topography, soil type, climate data, and current forest inventory.
GIS and Remote Sensing Analysis, Use GIS, and remote sensing technologies to analyze the spatial characteristics of the forest area.
Development of Growth and Yield Model: Develop a forest growth and yield model using appropriate software (e.g., R, Python, or specialized forestry modeling software). including financial analysis.
Scenario Analysis Use the developed model to run various management scenarios, such as different harvesting regimes, reforestation plans, return requirements and climate change impacts.
Risk Assessment: Conduct a risk assessment based on the model's projections, identifying potential risks to forest health and productivity...
Stakeholder Communication, prepare communication materials to present the model's findings and recommendations to stakeholders, including forest managers, conservation organizations, and policymakers.
Integration with Management Plans, Integrate the model's results into existing forest management plans, suggesting modifications based on the model's projections.
Documentation and Reporting, document all steps of the modeling process, including data sources,
QUALIFICATIONS - WHO?
We are looking for you who seek for opportunities to fuel your passion for business, people, and planet. As you contribute to increasing customer value, driving business growth, and achieving remarkable results through the power of collaboration. With a mindset that constantly seeks better ways, you'll play a pivotal role in a business that leads the industry in creating a better everyday life for the many people. Embrace the challenge of making a significant impact on how we conduct business within the limits of the planet, fuelled by your high level of integrity, commitment to high standards, and deep interest in global market and industry developments. As a self-starter with a sense of urgency and positive energy, you'll unleash your potential, delivering outstanding outcomes while embracing every challenge as an opportunity for growth. Join us and be part of a remarkable journey where your actions will shape a brighter future for all.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Knowledge
Educational Background, Degree in Forestry or Related Field: bachelor's or master's degree in forestry, Forest Management, Environmental Science, Economics, or a related field.
At least 5 year working experience developing multiple future scenarios to anticipate changes and plan for various potential outcomes. Identifying and analyzing long-term trends and their implications in the forest and in the wood supply. Leveraging large datasets to identify patterns, trends, and insights. Using statistical models to forecast future events and conditions. Applying methods such as linear programming, simulation, and GIS and Remote Sensing to optimize processes and outcomes.
Advanced Quantitative Skills: Coursework or degrees in quantitative fields such as statistics, mathematics, or financial modeling.
Industry Knowledge, Forest Management Practices: Comprehensive understanding of sustainable forest management, silviculture, timber harvesting, and conservation. Knowledge of environmental laws and regulations affecting forestry.
Technical Skills, Expertise in various valuation methods such as discounted cash flow (DCF), comparable sales, and cost approaches specific to forestry. Proficiency in developing complex financial models to project future cash flows, investment returns, and risk assessments.
Sensing: Skills in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and remote sensing technologies for spatial analysis and forest inventory assessments.
Statistical Analysis: Strong abilities in statistical analysis, data manipulation, and interpretation using software such as R, Python, SAS, or SPSS.
Analytical and Quantitative Skills Ability to analyze large datasets related to forest inventories, market trends, and environmental impacts.
Project Management, Project Planning: Ability to plan, coordinate, and execute valuation modeling projects from initiation to completion.
Communication Skills, Proficiency in preparing detailed valuation reports, including model assumptions, methodologies, results, and recommendations. Engagement: Effective communication skills to present findings and recommendations to clients, investors, and other stakeholders.
Additional information
If you have any questions about the role please contact Tobias Svensson, Forest Acquisition Manager at tobias.svensson@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to your application! Please submit both your CV and motivational letter in English by 12th September 2024. We are reviewing applications as they come through so don't wait to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ikea Supply Services (sweden) AB
(org.nr 556391-1469)
Ikeagatan 1 (visa karta
)
343 36 ÄLMHULT Arbetsplats
Ikea Supply Services Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8870577