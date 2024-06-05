Forest Operations & Wood Supply Manager
Company Description
Are you a highly motivated self-starter and strong team player? Are you a forward-thinking forest and wood supply professional seeking a role that combines your expertise with a passion for build a better future for generations to come? Look no further!
We have an exceptional opportunity for you to join our team at Inter IKEA Forest Investments and play a vital role to strengthening IKEA's position as an affordable home furnishing retailer by securing a strategic share of IKEA future wood fiber needs through own Inter IKEA investments in forestlands. Help us to shape the future of IKEA making a lasting impact on the future of home furnishing while contributing to a more sustainable world. Apply now and unleash your potential with a globally recognized brand that values collaboration, innovation, and responsible investment practices.
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think, differently. Act, differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
Job Description
In the role of Forest Operations and Wood Supply Manager you will oversee and optimize the sourcing of wood materials from Inter IKEA invested feedstock, ensuring sustainability, quality, and cost-effectiveness throughout the Supply Chain. You would be responsible for managing your team, relationships with suppliers, implementing sustainable forestry practices, and ensuring compliance with IKEA's environmental and social responsibility standards. Additionally, you would work to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and drive continuous improvement initiatives within the wood supply chain to support IKEA's long-term business goals and commitment to sustainability.
In this assignment you will:
Identify, assess, and manage relationships with forest management companies to ensure compliance with IKEA's sustainability and quality standards.
Develop and implement strategies to optimize the wood supply chain, including sourcing, transportation, and inventory management, to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and maximize forest value.
Implement sustainable forestry practices and certification standards to ensure responsible sourcing of wood materials in alignment with IKEA's environmental commitments.
Coordinate timber harvesting activities, including planning, scheduling, and monitoring, to ensure sustainable forest management practices and minimize environmental impact.
Collect and analyze data on wood supply chain performance, including production metrics, costs, and sustainability indicators, and prepare reports for internal and external stakeholders.
Lead continuous improvement initiatives within the wood supply chain, including process optimization, innovation, and adoption of best practices to drive efficiency and sustainability.
Collaborate with internal stakeholders, suppliers, industry associations, and non-governmental organizations to promote transparency, dialogue, and shared goals related to responsible wood sourcing and supply chain management.
In your role, you act as an important ambassador of IKEA values and a role-model for fact-based business leadership.
Qualifications
Are you our next Forest Operations & Wood Supply Manager? We are looking for you who seek for opportunities to fuel your passion for business, people, and planet. As you contribute to increasing customer value, driving business growth, and achieving remarkable results through the power of collaboration. With a mindset that constantly seeks better ways, you'll play a pivotal role in a business that leads the industry in creating a better everyday life for the many people. Embrace the challenge of making a significant impact on how we conduct business within the limits of the planet, fueled by your high level of integrity, commitment to high standards, and deep interest in global market and industry developments. As a self-starter with a sense of urgency and positive energy, you'll unleash your potential, delivering outstanding outcomes while embracing every challenge as an opportunity for growth. Join us and be part of a remarkable journey where your actions will shape a brighter future for all.
To succeed in this role, you have:
Very good understanding in the IKEA Vision, Concept, Business Idea, and IKEA Culture & Values.
Proficiency in supply chain optimization, including sourcing strategies, inventory management, transportation logistics, forest certification standards (FSC) and cost control methods within the forestry industry.
Ability to identify, assess, and mitigate risks related to wood sourcing, transportation, and processing, including knowledge of risk assessment methodologies and strategies for risk mitigation.
Demonstrated leadership abilities to inspire and motivate cross-functional teams and relevant stakeholders, make informed decisions under pressure, and drive continuous improvement initiatives within the wood supply chain (put in the first text)
Preferably knowledge of the IKEA Strategic Landscape, IKEA Supply Strategy and IKEA's supply landscape.
Preferably a very good understanding of IKEA direction and the strategic framework and the connection to competence. Broad business and Value Chain understanding, and IKEA set up.
Additional information
Please note, we have a preferred candidate for this position.
We look forward to receiving your application in English by latest 19 June, 2024. We really want to get to know you, please (send us your CV and a letter with your answers to the questions below).
Be short and concise:
Why do you find this position interesting?
In your experience working with forest operations and wood supply, what are the leadership capabilities that you activate the most?
For more information about the role contact Bruno Mariani Piana, Forest Investment Manager, Bruno.mariani.piana@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the recruitment process, please contact People & Culture Specialist, Olivia.sward@inter.ikea.com
.
