Food and Beverage Supervisor
Radisson Hotel & Congress AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-01-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Radisson Hotel & Congress AB i Stockholm
Situated in central Stockholm, the 414 room Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, is an ideal spot for both business and leisure travelers. Above and beyond the convenient location, our hotel provides guests with a wide array of services and amenities.
Our rooms have scenic views of both the city and the cay to create a unique atmosphere for our guests and our on-site dining serves delicious international cuisine at the RBG Bar & Grill. Guests can also work up a sweat in the fitness center. Connected to the Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Stockholm Waterfront Congress Center, offers unmatched flexibility for up to 3000 people.
Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's largest hotel groups with ten distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,160 hotels in operation and under development in 95+ countries. The Group's overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.
People are at the core of our business success and future. Our people are true Moment Makers and together we bring the culture, spirit, environment and opportunities that empower you to be your best, every day, everywhere, every time. Together, we make Every Moment Matter.
We are now looking for a Banquet Headwaiter to join our dynamic team here at Radisson Blu Stockholm Waterfront
We focus on you as a person, your skills, talents, and passion.
The Banquet Headwaiter Role
Our Food & Beverage Service Team are the final piece of the puzzle, they are sophisticated hosts with an instinctive ability to anticipate guests' needs by being in the right place at the right time and delivering a hospitality experience that goes above and beyond - creating memorable moments for our guests.
You will support our food and beverage team and lead by example, ensuring our standards of service are high whilst ensuring back of house is in order.
Work proactively to improve guest satisfaction and comfort, delivering a positive and timely response to guest enquiries.
Contributing to a good working environment and promoting our corporate culture and values.
Serve our guests in a prompt and courteous manner in accordance with our Food & Beverage service standards.
Have a focus on upselling.
Possess a thorough knowledge of food & drink menus items in order to advise guests on selection.
As an integral part of the team, you will work proactively to ensure the smooth running of the food and beverage operations in the congress centre.
As our Banquet Headwaiter, you will join a team that is passionate about delivering exceptional service where we believe that anything is possible, whilst having fun in all that we do!
Qualities We Are Looking For In our Banquet Headwaiters:
Flexibility and a positive, Yes I Can! Attitude
An eye for detail
Is a creative problem-solver
Passionate about creating extraordinary service
Ability to work as part of a team to ensure guest satisfaction
Strong verbal communication skills
Likes having fun at work
Experience in a similar position is beneficial but not essential
What We Offer Our Banquet Headwaiters:
We aim to be as good a place to work as we are to stay. That is why we offer a competitive compensation and benefits package, which includes:
Becoming a part of the #3 Best Employer in the Travel & Leisure industry globally, ranked by Forbes in 2023
Special rates for our team members, and friends and families while travelling and staying in our hotels
We take our "We grow talent, talent grows us" culture belief to heart. With us you will benefit from a wide range of development offers supporting your learning & growth right from your onboarding. This includes an individual development plan and unlimited access to more than +20K learning modules & programs through Radisson Academy
A workplace covered by collective agreement
Special prices for employees at our own restaurants
An international workplace with colleagues and guests from all over the world
The Radisson Hotel Group portfolio includes Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, art'otel, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.
Become part of the world of Moment Makers, we are looking forward to getting to know you!
Discover endless possibilities at Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre, located in Stockholm city, right next to the central station. The flexible city arena offers 24 fully-equipped meeting areas across 14,000 square meters, suitable for small meetings to major events. In addition to being the largest arena in the city center, Stockholm Waterfront Congress Centre is one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the world - unique solutions for more efficient and sustainable energy along with 100% carbon neutral meetings. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Full Time Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Radisson Hotel & Congress AB
(org.nr 556787-3061) Arbetsplats
Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Stockholm - Food & Beverage Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Radisson Hotel & Congress AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8388256