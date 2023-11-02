FO Engineer
2023-11-02
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power transmission products. We design, manufacture and install low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the world's ongoing transition to renewable energy. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, and employs over 4,500 people in 15 countries. In 2002, we realized revenues of 2.1 billion dollars. We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Focus your career at laser point to enable a greener world!
At NKT, produce high voltage and extra high voltage power cables at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Karlskrona, Sweden, where we also have the largest AC & DC electrical test labs in northern Europe, and harbor Victoria - our purpose-built cable laying vessel. Your expertise is needed to design our highly complex fiber optics systems, both integrated and independent, and ensure their robustness during the production, installation and service life of our cable systems.
About the Role:
As a Fiber Optics Engineer, you'll join a versatile, close-knit team focused on designing fiber optics systems that enhance the robustness of our high-voltage cable systems. You will be involved in both tender and projects tackling the fiber optics scope with your expertise.
Key Responsibilities:
* Lead technical aspects of our fiber optics offerings for tender and delivery projects
* Provide technical fiber optics expertise for manufacturing and installation phases
* Collaborate on the design of the fiber optic components in high-quality, cost-effective cable systems, aligning with customer specifications and industry standards
* Manage cost-related data for products, tests, and engineering work for projects and procurement
* Conduct risk and opportunity assessments for both tender and delivery projects
* Ensure compliance with customer contracts and specifications
* Coordinate with subcontractors to deliver optimal solutions that meet customer requirements
* Serve as the technical liaison to customers for both tender and delivery projects
What You Bring:
To excel in this role, you should possess:
* Solid experience in fiber optics cable manufacturing, driven by a strong technical interest and curiosity for emerging technologies
* Exceptional systematic and analytical problem-solving skills
* Attention to detail, essential for creating high-quality technical documentation
* Strong teamwork skills, characterized by a willingness to share knowledge and expertise, fostering individual and collective growth
* An open-minded approach, valuing the diverse technical backgrounds of your colleagues and embracing opportunities for learning and new perspectives
* Effective communication skills, adapting your messaging to suit different situations and audiences, a crucial asset for negotiation work with NKT's customers
Qualifications:
Your CV should include the following:
* A relevant college or engineering degree, or equivalent work experience
* Proficiency in Microsoft Office / Office 365 suite
* Fluency in both Swedish and English-spoken and written
* Knowledge of German language would be an advantage but is not required
* Any experience with measurement, lasers, or sensor technologies would be a plus, as is prior negotiation experience
Why NKT:
At NKT, we offer a dynamic, fast-paced, and high-tech environment where you can thrive both personally and professionally. Our team values innovative ideas and supports personal and collective growth. We recognize that having diverse technical and cultural backgrounds helps us to have a well-rounded perspective when developing solutions for our international customers. The work location is in Karlskrona, Sweden.
Contact and application
If you're ready for a rewarding career in a growing industry, we would hope to hear from you. Please apply via our website, we are conducting an open process where interesting candidates are interviewed on a continuous basis.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager, Evripidis Karatsivos, at: evripidis.karatsivos@nkt.com
. If you have inquiries regarding the recruitment process please reach out to our HR Business Partner, Steven Björksten at: stefan.bjoerksten@nkt.com
, or to our recruiter, Ben Gregg at: benjamin.gregg@nkt.com
.
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Christian Fisch, +46 455 56 380
Unionen: Joakim Wikström, +46 73-407 02 43
Ledarna: Roger Jönsson, +46 455 55 911
