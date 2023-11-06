SEB Trainee Programme: Business Analyst
Do you have a keen interest in current technological trends and want to learn all about data architecture & data strategies?
Working as a Business Analyst in the Development Team within the Trading Services Team at SEB in Stockholm, you will be at the forefront of cutting-edge financial technology. In this dynamic role, you will be the bridge between business needs and technology solutions, using your skills to interpret requirements and drive innovation. This is a unique opportunity to see how data architecture, as well as effective data controls and processes, are built from the ground up.Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB 's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
In this role, you will be working on strategies and standards associated with data architecture to ensure that the bank is competitive in its data strategy. You will join a competent and multicultural team and collaborate with SEB 's Technology department on a Data Warehouse & Software Implementation project on Google Cloud Platform. You will be the translator between business and technology, while also using your knowledge in data analysis to propose ways of working and improvements to the solution.
Your primary responsibilities will include:
* Capturing and translating business needs into technical requirements for system or process changes.
* Analysing current business / operations processes and proposing new ways to increase efficiency, reduce risk and deliver value.
* Working with data visualisation to support management in data-driven decision-making.
* Supporting the department in Excel-related questions involving scripting and VBA plug-ins.
Your future manager, Jack Rupp, describes the work in the Development Office, Trading Services:
"Data is SEB 's most important asset, and the financial industry is currently undergoing a data revolution. In your role, you will have the unique opportunity to shape our data strategy and build data controls and processes from the ground up. SEB are investing heavily in this project, and you will be part of a team that 's setting the standards for how data should be used to ensure the bank 's competitive edge. You will be part of a pioneering team working with cutting-edge technology."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be analytical, adaptable, and highly structured in your work. You work well in a high-paced environment and enjoy problem-solving. You possess strong interpersonal and social skills and are excited by the prospect of collaborating with many different teams within SEB. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree or a vocational education in Mathematics, Computer Science, Engineering or another related field of study;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* Possesses skills in SQL and advanced Excel VBA Macro;
* Has knowledge of programming languages such as Python, C++, Java or skills in data visualisation within Tableau or Power BI are highly meritorious;
* Fluent in written and spoken English.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
