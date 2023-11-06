SEB Trainee Programme: Data Management Specialist
TNG Group AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos TNG Group AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Seize the opportunity to excel in data management and help to shape the future of data management and governance within SEB.
Working as a Data Management Specialist in the Finance, Risk & Compliance (FRC) Data Management Office at SEB in Stockholm, you will be exposed to all data management disciplines in the form of data governance, data architecture, data quality and metadata management. You will drive change and innovation within the realm of Data Management, building the foundation for SEB 's strategy to turn SEB into a fully data-driven organisation whilst also ensuring regulatory compliance. Simultaneously with working in the role being recruited to, you will participate in SEB's International Trainee Programme, which gives you the opportunity to develop an extensive network within the bank, gain a deep understanding of the financial industry and be professionally and personally challenged.
Your trainee position and your team
In your role as Data Management Specialist, you will have the opportunity to specialise in how Data Management is crucial to Finance, Risk & Compliance and get the chance to perform hands-on work on the concept of Data Products and Data Mesh.
You will join a competent and international team of Data Architects, Data Stewards/Business Analysts as well as experts in the field of Data Governance, Data Quality and Data Security (including GDPR). You will work in various systems including COLLIBRA and your responsibilities will include:
* Contributing to the FRC Data Management strategy;
* Defining and enhancing processes, standards, and guidelines on Data Management & Data Governance in the form of documentation, presentations and trainings;
* Enforcing Data Management and Data Governance policies and standards to ensure data consistency and quality across the organisation;
* Participating in various initiatives requiring data collection or data sharing, applying the data management disciplines through the concept of Data Products;
* Collaborating with IT teams, data and business analysts, data scientists and other stakeholders to align data management efforts with the organisation 's goals and needs.
Your future manager, Johan Appelberg, describes the work it the Data Management Office:
"In your role, you will drive data management to ensure transparency and quality of the data and making data a trusted asset for strategic decision-making within SEB. The financial industry is characterised by an increasing need for data-driven decision-making, and data management is at the heart of this transformation."
Your required skills
We are looking for someone with passion for business in a changing environment. You should be highly structured in your work and enjoy variation in your job duties. You possess strong communication skills and are motivated by the opportunity to affect change and influence others. We want you to challenge us, now and for the future. We are looking for someone who:
* Has an academic degree in Industrial Economics, Economics or equivalent with a specialisation in a technical field of study;
* Has graduated before the programme starts or within the last three years;
* It is meritorious if you have some work experience within the field of finance, risk and/or compliance;
* Knowledge of the Data Management disciplines, Programming or Project Management is preferable;
* Is fluent in written and spoken English.
Our offer to you
We offer you:
* A nine-month trainee programme, designed for professional and personal development;
* A real business challenge to solve with other participants in the Trainee and Tech programmes, where you can create value and make a difference for SEB 's business and organisation;
* The opportunity to work for SEB abroad in connection with the programme.
After completing the program, our goal is to offer you a full-time job in the role you have been accepted for.
Interested?
SEB collaborates with TNG in this recruitment process. TNG are recruitment specialists in unbiased and competence-based recruitment and helps SEB do a neutral and fair selection. You apply to the job by adding your CV or LinkedIn profile at TNG 's application form, no personal letter is needed. Please notice that applications via e-mail are not accepted. The application period is open until January the 7th. If you have any questions, please contact the recruiter. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Tng Group AB
(org.nr 556648-2781), https://www.tng.se/ Arbetsplats
TNG Group AB Kontakt
Talent Business Partner
Erika Ekestam erika.ekestam@adadigital.se 0702444717 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där TNG Group AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8240648